UK and EU condemn bombing of school complex that ‘killed 31 terrorists’
Foreign Secretary Davis Lammy also says Hamas must stop using civilian shields
The IDF has carried out what it described as a “targeted precision strike” which killed 31 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists inside a school complex.
Israel’s bombing was directed at a Hamas command centre which operated from a mosque inside the school compound, the army said. An IDF spokesman said: “These terrorists operated in order to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from inside the compound.”
In a statement issued on Saturday night and posted on Twitter/X, the army, which gave details of the names, ages, and ranks of those killed, said: “The strike was carried out using three precise munitions, which, according to professional analysis, cannot cause the amount of damage that is being reported by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza. Furthermore, no severe damage was caused to the compound where the terrorists were situated.
“Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of a small warhead, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information.
“The Hamas terrorist organisation systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters, brutally exploiting the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terror activities.
But the IDF’s statements and pictures of the 31 men killed — including heir ranks within Hamas and Islamic Jihad — did not prevent Britain’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, from issuing a strong condemnation of Israel’s actions. Writing on Twitter/X, he said he had been “appalled” by the attack and “the tragic loss” of life.
He added, however: “Hamas must stop endangering civilians. Israel must comply with International Humanitarian Law,” he wrote. “We need an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians, free all hostages, and end restrictions on aid.”
Elsewhere, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Police, Josep Borrell, said there was “no justification for these massacres”
