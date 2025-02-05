UK and US Jewish leaders react to Trump Gaza proposal
The Board, Yachad, LFI, and J Street among those to respond to the Trump Gaza 'take over' plan
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Board of Deputies have said long-term proposals for Gaza must be “workable and in-line with international law” after responding to Donald Trump’s shock statement on a US “take over” of the Strip.
While praising the president’s “engagement” on the Middle East crisis which helped secure the current ceasefire-hostage agreement, the Board said the priority now must be the release of hostage kept in cruel captivity by Hamas.
“Long-term proposals to move from the damage and displacement caused by the conflict to a better future for the Middle East must be workable and in-line with international law,” added the communal organisation, in what appeared to be a criticism of Trump’s plan.
Yachad, the British Jewish organisation working to mobilise British Jews in support of a political resolution to the conflict was more forthright in its condemnation of Trump’s press conference pledge.
‘The international community must loudly reject these plans and take immediate, urgent, action to stop them from coming to fruition,” said the organisation.
“There are over two million Palestinians living in Gaza, and the idea that they will willingly and gladly leave their home, is absurd.
“This plan should be called out for what it is: forcibly transferring a civilian population, or in other words, ethnic cleansing.
This plan will not bring peace or security to the region, but lead it into further catastrophic wars, causing Israelis and Palestinians to remain in the horrific cycle of violence they already live in.”
Labour of Friends of Israel also said:”We strongly oppose President Trump’s comments about Gaza’s future.
“Having suffered for 16 years under the brutal rule of Hamas, Gazans should be able to return to their homes as soon as possible.
“The president’s suggestion would seriously destabilise Israel’s regional neighbours and undermine the prospects of a two-state solution. Gaza and its people need security, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, alongside new leadership willing to promote peace, reconciliation and coexistence with the Israeli people.”
In the US, responding to President Trump’s proposal for the US to take control of Gaza and forcibly displace 2 million residents, J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami said:”J Street cannot express strongly enough our opposition to the ideas being put forward by President Trump regarding Gaza.
“There aren’t adequate words to express our disgust at the notion of forcibly displacing millions of war-weary Palestinians with the backing of the United States of America.
“The President is proposing ethnic cleansing disguised as a real estate development.”
