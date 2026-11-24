The UK has announced new sanctions on the Iran-backed Houthi terror group and four senior officials after citing its “renewed aggression” in the Middle East.

The Foreign Office said the “reckless” action by the Yemeni rebels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route, had helped disrupt global supply chains and add to the cost-of-living squeeze faced by British households.

Asset bans and travel freezes will also target figures suspected of involvement in serious human rights abuses within Yemen, including the torture and degrading treatment of prisoners in the country, the department said.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The Houthis’ renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account.

“This Government has today taken steps to do just that.

“We will not stand by whilst groups like the Houthis take action that drives up the cost of living for the British people while deliberately attempting to undermine the stability of the Middle East.”

The Foreign Office said the organisations and individuals sanctioned on Tuesday include: – The Houthis, over alleged involvement in activity which “threatens the peace, security and stability of Yemen, including escalation of the conflict within Yemen, attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and missile and drone attacks against regional partners”.

– Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein Al-Houthi, a Houthi minister responsible for the police, security forces and detention facilities, in whose custody detainees have allegedly been subjected to torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including electric shocks, beatings and sexual violence.

– Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali Al-Khaiwani, head of the security and intelligence service and a former deputy minister of the interior.

– Mohammed Moufleh, a judge in Yemen who is accused of involvement in a “serious violation of an individual’s right to liberty and security of a person”.

– Sarim Al-Din Muffadal, a prosecutor who the Foreign Office said is “reasonably suspected of having directly perpetrated, or knowingly permitted or acquiesced in, sexual violence including rape, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of women detainees”.

Some MPs and peers, including cross-party representatives from the Jewish community have urged the government to go further and proscribe the Houthis as a terror organisation.

Previous concerns over proscribing the Houthis have included the potential impact on humanitarian work in Yemen. The Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation has previously said the risk of disrupting aid to Yemen was a reason for their continued non-proscription.