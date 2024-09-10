UK announces significant new measures against Iran over missiles for Russia



The UK government has announced significant new measures against Iran and Russia following Tehran’s transfer of Ballistic missiles there.

In coordination with international partners, the UK said it was canceling bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in to the UK.

This follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its planned transfer of the deadly weapons to Russia.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said: “Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation.

“We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response. Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security.

“Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The UK and US announced co-ordinated sanctions against Iranian and Russian individuals and organisations, with Russian cargo ships also sanctioned for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.

The was response was taken in co-ordination with international partners to expose Iran and Russia’s attempts to undermine global security, the UK said, warning the intent was to cause further humanitarian devastation and loss of life in Ukraine.

Together with France and Germany, the UK also issued a joint statement condemning the transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “This Government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine.

“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for Putin’s illegal invasion, which is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran.”