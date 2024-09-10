UK announces significant new measures against Iran over missiles for Russia
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK government has announced significant new measures against Iran and Russia following Tehran’s transfer of Ballistic missiles there.
In coordination with international partners, the UK said it was canceling bilateral air services arrangements with Iran, which will restrict Iran Air’s ability to fly in to the UK.
This follows repeated warnings from the UK and international partners calling on Iran to cease its planned transfer of the deadly weapons to Russia.
Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said: “Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles to fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine is a significant and dangerous escalation.
“We have been clear in that any transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran would face a significant response. Today, alongside our international partners, we are calling out this behaviour and its attempts to undermine global security.
“Iran must stop supporting Putin’s unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
The UK and US announced co-ordinated sanctions against Iranian and Russian individuals and organisations, with Russian cargo ships also sanctioned for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.
The was response was taken in co-ordination with international partners to expose Iran and Russia’s attempts to undermine global security, the UK said, warning the intent was to cause further humanitarian devastation and loss of life in Ukraine.
Together with France and Germany, the UK also issued a joint statement condemning the transfer of Ballistic Missiles to Russia and outlined the necessary steps being taken in response.
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “This Government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine.
“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for Putin’s illegal invasion, which is why we have begun the termination of all direct air services between the UK and Iran.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.