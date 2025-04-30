UK conducts precision strikes against Houthi drone site in Yemen
In Commons statement after successful RAF operation Defence Sec John Healey reminds MPs the Houthis targeted ships in Red Sea 'well before the war in Gaza began'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
UK forces have carried out a precision strike on a Houthi drone site in Yemen in a joint action with the US military against the Iranian-backed terror group.
At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday Keir Starmer praised the bravery and professionalism of UK servicemen and women involved in the operation.
It was the first with the US since Donald Trump became president.
The PM told the Commons:”Yesterday evening, Royal Air Force Typhoons successfully conducted strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, in a joint operation with our US allies.
“This action was in-line with longstanding policy of the UK Government to defend freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, after Houthi attacks fuelled regional instability and risked economic security for families in the UK.
“I am pleased to say that all UK aircraft and personnel returned safely, and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of all our servicemen and service women.”
Defence Secretary John Healey also told the Commons that the Houthi group is an “agent of instability” across the Middle East, who had been attacking ships in the Red Sea before the start of the Gaza war.
He said of the Houthis: “They continue to receive backing from Iran, both military and financial. And even Russia has attempted to support the Houthi operations. The aggression in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is yet another example of how our adversaries are increasingly working together against our interests.
“I want to be clear this Government rejects any Houthi claims that attacking ships in the Red Sea is somehow supporting Gaza. The Houthis were targeting tankers and seizing ships well before the war in Gaza began.
“Their attacks since have targeted vessels of all nations. So hear me when I say, these attacks do absolutely nothing for the Palestinian people, or the push for a lasting peace.”
The Royal Air Force carried out strikes against a drone manufacturing facility run by the Houthi militia in Yemen to uphold “freedom of navigation” for ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the Defence Secretary has said.
Healey told MPs the joint operation with the US, using Typhoon jets targeted a cluster of buildings 15 miles south of the capital Sanaa. Mr Healey said it was devised to minimise risk to civilians, and confirmed that early reports show that none were killed.
He said: “Yesterday’s attack aligns with four broad objectives. One, to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Two, to degrade Houthi capability and prevent future attacks. Three, to reinforce regional security alongside allies and partners. And four, to protect our economic security at home.”
He added: “I can tell the House now this afternoon that our initial assessment is that the planned targets were all successfully hit, and we’ve seen no evidence of civilian casualties.”
