UK expected to drop opposition to ICC Netanyahu arrest warrant case
Keir Starmer government set to announce it believes International Criminal Court does have the power to make decisions and judgements
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The government is expected to announce it has dropped the previous government’s objections to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant proceedings against Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reports indicated that a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed that the government was “looking” at the previous government’s stance after The New York Times reported that Britain would drop its objections by the end of the week.
The move, likley to be confirmed on Friday, on the advice of new attorney general Richard Hermer KC, will signal the Labour government’s view that the ICC should have the power to make decisions and judgements.
But it is unlikely to speed up any war crime case against Netanyahu, as other countries file arguments in the case from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli perspectives.
It will though signify a tougher stance by the government against Israeli diplomatic efforts to secure support from the UK.
It also is likely to anger some of the main communal organisations in the UK.
Keir Starmer has made it clear he wants the UK to play its part at the highest level in forging new peace efforts in the Middle East, but he and foreign secretary David Lammy believe the country’s image as an “honest broker” needs strengthening.
In May, Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, announced he was applying for arrest warrant targeting Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister over the war in Gaza, along with Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh for the October 7 terrorist attacks.
The previous prime minister Rishi Sunak issued a legal challenge questioning the ICC’s jurisdiction over Israeli citizens – a move that was supported by Israeli diplomats here.
But the deadline for the government to challenge the ICC case ends on Friday.And after seeeking the advice of Lord Hermer KC, the new attorney-general, Keir Starmer is expected to withdraw the UK’s objection.
The New York Times reported this was the expected decision citing”two people briefed on the government’s deliberations.”
Jewish News was told by a seperate source on Thursday that a decision had been taken to move away from the previous government’s stance.
But the source added:”Withdrawing the previous government’s objection to the ICC prosecutor’s request for an arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza is not a judgement on case for or against the Israeli PM.
“It’s a sign the UK government recognises the Court’s power to make legal decisions”
A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council told The Times: “The longstanding position of the UK is that the ICC does not have jurisdiction in this case. It would be a disappointing and regressive step if reports that the government is deciding to abandon the appeal come to fruition.”
In a column for the Jewish Chronicle, the Tory peer Danny Finklestein noted that a Starmer government could well take positions on Israel that do not meet the approval of all mainstream Jews.
“We will have to have a nuanced public debate within the community and with the government in which not all mainstream Jews take the same position and in which we accept that the government will criticise, or even act against, Israel without being opposed to its existence,” he wrote.
