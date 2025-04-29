UK government minister rejects MPs calls for recognition of Palestinian state

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer has rejected multiple calls from MPs for the UK to announce it is recognising a Palestinian state.

Noting that 147 other countries have gone ahead and recognised a Palestinian state, the minister added “that has not called it into existence.”

The former hostage negotiator, and MP for Lincoln, also told the Commons:”Let us not pretend that there are not vexed issues about what a Palestinian state would look like.”

Falconer appeared in the Commons to give a statement on a Palestine Authority Prime Minister Mustafa to the UK on Monday, where he met with Keir Starmer and the Foreign Secretary at Downing Street.

After outlining the details of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Palestinian leader, which was criticised for its lack of clarity by shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, the Labour minister faced numerous calls for the government to move to recognising a Palestinian state.

Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Commons: “Does my honourable friend agree that now is the time to take the next serious step which is to finally recognise the state of Palestine and perhaps the best time to do that might be alongside the French in New York in June?”

Foreign Office minister Falconer replied: “The question of recognition is obviously one that is raised repeatedly in this House, our position remains the same.

“We do wish to recognise a Palestinian state, we wish to do so as a contribution to a two state solution and we will make a judgment about when the best moment is to try and make the fullest possible contribution.

“Because as I said to the Palestinian prime minister this morning, our responsibility is for the reality of the situation on the ground, the practical viability of a Palestinian state.

“Of course there are other states that have taken a different position from the UK Government and chosen to recognise a Palestinian state.

“That has not called it into existence.

“Our job in the British Government is to make a practical contribution to a two state solution and that is how we intend to approach this issue.”

Pressed again and again on the issue, by MPs from his own party, from the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and the SNP, Falconer noted that 147 other countries had already recognised Palestine, but this has not made a difference to the situation on the ground.

He also said the British government has a duty to try to “practically bring about the safety and security” of both Israelis and Palestinians as part of a two state solution.

Former Tory minister Suella Braverman suggested forging closer relations with the Palestinians and recognition of a state would be rewarding Hamas, who many Gazans commended for the October 7 massacre, which still saw 59 hostages being held captive in Gaza.

But the minister responded saying he had attended a moving event at which the freed hostage Eli Sharabi had spoken at the previous evening and the plight of those still held captive by Hamas, or those with British families who were now freed, would not be overlooked by the entire House.

Outlining details of Monday’s talks with the Palestinian PM, Falconer said it was essential that the UK encouraged the Palestinian Authority to grow as a visible force in the region to ensure than Hamas could never return.

“One of the most important things we can do is ensure there is a serious, credible alternative to Hamas and that must be the Palestinian Authority,” said Falconer.

He also confirmed, in response to the question from the shadow foreign secretary, that at Monday’s talks the government had raised concerns over Palestinian text books in schools that contained antisemitic content.

He said he would return to the Commons with a detailed breakdown on exactly where £101million in aid to the Palestinians was being spent.

But Falconer confirmed some UK aid would go to UNRWA as well as to the Palestinian Authority.

The Government is also expecting an update by the Israeli government into how British aid workers with World Central Kitchen were killed by its military last year, he said

Falconer said he wanted to see “full justice and accountability” for any British victims of violence in Israel.

He added: “Clearly there has been an absolutely tragic loss of life amongst aid workers who are delivering vital services in Gaza.

“We all remember in this House that a year ago a tragic incident killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen. That included James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby, three British nationals who remain in our thoughts.

“It has been more than a year and we expect an update on the investigation of the Israeli military advocate general. We want to see full justice and accountability for British nationals affected by violence.”