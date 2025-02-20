UK-Israel Business announces its new executive director
Shira Goldblum has worked with Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government
UK-Israel Business (UKIB), the bilateral Chamber of Commerce, has appointed Shira Goldblum as its new executive director.
Formerly head of business development: corporate, corporate tech and innovation at Mishcon de Reya, Shira has a distinguished career spanning work with Fortune 500 companies, investors, and governments. She replaces outgoing executive director Dor Bershadsky, who has become operating partner at Climate First, Israel’s leading climate tech accelerator.
Shira, who has a post grad from University of Oxford and Master’s degree from Tel Aviv University, will take on the leadership role to drive UKIB’s next phase of growth and strengthen UK-Israel business ties.
Her expertise in the Israeli innovation ecosystem, shaped by her tenure at organisations such as Start-Up Nation Central, will be instrumental in advancing UKIB’s mission of fostering growth and investment between the UK and Israel.
Since its establishment in 1950, UKIB has been at the forefront of connecting businesses, investors, and policymakers through strategic platforms and tailored forums. Shira will play a pivotal role in expanding these efforts, ensuring UKIB continues to provide an essential platform for fostering the relationships and insights that drive growth and innovation.
Danny Kessler, Chairman of UKIB, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Shira as the new Executive Director of UK-Israel Business. Her track record in building impactful partnerships and her deep understanding of the UK-Israel business landscape make her the perfect choice to lead UKIB into its next phase of growth. I am confident that under her leadership, UKIB will continue to thrive as a hub for innovation, investment, and collaboration between our two nations.”
“We are incredibly grateful to all the outstanding candidates we had the privilege of meeting throughout this process. The level of talent and interest in this role has been remarkable, and we deeply appreciate the support from our network,” UKIB stated. As UKIB embarks on this exciting new chapter, the organisation looks forward to working alongside Shira to enhance UKIB’s impact and deepen UK-Israel collaborations.”
