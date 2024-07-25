UK launch event for IDF trauma support charity
Chayal's Angels provides healing and holistic treatments for Israel's soldiers and reservists
An exclusive first UK launch event for a therapeutic charity supporting Israeli soldiers brought together 60 guests for a night dedicated to raising awareness and funds.
Chayal’s Angels is a nonprofit organisation providing healing relief to brave on-duty IDF soldiers through holistic treatments that ease the impact of physical and emotional trauma.
To date, the charity has raised more than £25k and supported 7,000 soldiers.
Last week’s unique ‘Experience Calm’ event, co-organised by the charity’s fundraising director, Lauren Posner and Chayal’s Angel volunteer, Maxine Elias, the mother of a lone soldier and founder of ‘A Healing House’, offered a profound insight into the organisation’s mission.
Each attendee experienced an immersive experience into the day in the life of Chayal’s Angels and the important work they do for IDF soldiers and reservists, providing vital mind, body, and soul healing.
The event featured various therapy treatments, including reiki, breathwork, massage, cranial osteopathy, and mindfulness, mirroring the holistic treatments the charity offers to soldiers.
The story of 31-year old ‘Eli’ was shared with guests. Originally from the US, Eli enlisted in the IDF as a lone soldier eight years ago. Inspired by his grandparents, who also served, he felt compelled to return to Israel on October 7th, following news of conflict.
Eli and his unit served for 155 days in intense conditions.
Eli said: “Meeting with Chayal’s Angels marked the beginning of our healing journey, providing a safe space to release our stress.”
Lauren Posner, fundraising director for Chayal’s Angels, said: “The exclusive UK launch event for Chayal’s Angels offered a unique opportunity for guests to experience a soldier’s day and sample various treatments. The evening was a beautiful, hands-on, and impactful experience. The guests really enjoyed the evening and got a true insight into the work we do in Israel.”
Maxine Elias added: “The importance of supporting our soldiers, relies on our strength as a community. With that in mind ‘Experience Calm’ was created, offering local ladies a hands on therapeutic healing event”.
Chief executive Tasha Cohen said: “Every week, soldiers benefit from the healing hands and equipment of a variety of therapeutic treatments. They gain new skills to maintain their energy and resilience and feel supported by the global volunteers, who are delivered directly to the bases.
“Our goal is to understand and meet the soldiers’ needs, offering a range of treatments. Together, we are committed to providing comprehensive care and resources, ensuring our soldiers receive the support they deserve.”
The charity is currently hoping to raise £100k to fund a vehicle to transport more therapists to reach more IDF bases.
- For more information about Chayal’s Angels, to support their mission or request a base visit, please visit: www.chayalsangels.org
