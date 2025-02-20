UK lawyers say return of dead hostages represents ‘failure’

Two British lawyers acting on behalf of the hostage families have issued an emotional statement speaking of “immense sadness and of failure” after Hamas claimed the body of their client Oded Lifshitz was returned to Israel alongside Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas.

Adam Rose and Adam Wagner, both prominent human rights lawyers, said they were “horrified at their deaths”.

The lawyers said: “Sharone, and Yocheved [Lifshitz], and the rest of their family, have all campaigned, around the world, for Oded to be freed, and for all of the hostages to be returned to their homes, alive. We have often joked that Yocheved must be the only person to have met Sinwar, Netanyahu and the Pope, and given them all a piece of her mind. That is the kind of extraordinary person she is.

“Oded’s life has always been dedicated to peace. Born in the British Mandate of Palestine, before the state of Israel, he was a true pioneer. A man who volunteered to drive Palestinians to hospitals in Israel from the Gaza border. A journalist, who helped found the kibbutz from which he and the Bibas family too were taken so cruelly.

“We cannot confirm yet whose bodies have been returned, but four bodies represent four whole worlds, and four total failures – as we said when we took the British hostage families to meet Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street: this is what failure looks like”.

It had come “as no surprise”, Rose and Wagner said, “that the terrorists chose to make a gruesome pantomime of the handover of the bodies this morning. Hostage-taking is inherently abusive and undignified — that is why it is a war crime.

They added: “May all of their memories be for a blessing. If the deaths are confirmed, we wish their grieving families long life.”

Both lawyers said they continued to demand “the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining 69 hostages. They include our clients Avinatan Or and Shay Levinson, both of whom have a British parent. Whatever happens next, every effort must be made to continue the agreement between Israel and Hamas, and the releases of hostages. Our work does not end until all are released.”