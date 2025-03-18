UK rules out Israel arms embargo after condemning aid blockade

The UK will not impose an arms embargo on Israel over an aid blockade to Gaza described by the Foreign Secretary as a “breach of international law,” a senior Cabinet minister has said.

Pat McFadden said Britain would instead use “whatever diplomatic influence we have” to seek to restore a ceasefire after hospital officials said hundreds of Palestinians were killed in overnight strikes.

The surprise bombardment early on Tuesday shattered the truce in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

Israel ordered the strikes after Hamas refused its demands to change the ceasefire terms, and has also cut off aid shipments to Gaza’s two million Palestinians to try to pressure the group to accept.

Mr McFadden said Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been speaking for the whole of Government on Monday when he told the Commons that the blockade amounted to a “breach of international law”.

But the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster added: “We don’t impose an arms embargo. We have arms trade with Israel, and you know, that’s not going to result in an embargo.

“But we’ve said very publicly what we think of that idea of collective punishment. We don’t want to see that happening.”

The British government “will always stick up for Israel’s right to defend itself”, but does not believe that “the cutting off of power and essential supplies to a whole population is justified”, Mr McFadden told Times Radio.

Asked by Labour MP Rupa Huq what the consequences would be for the “provocative action” of blocking aid during the holy month of Ramadan, the Foreign Secretary had told the Commons on Monday: “Well my honourable friend is right.

“This is a breach of international law.

“Israel, quite rightly, must defend its own security, but we find the lack of aid – and it has now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza – unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying.”

“We will use whatever diplomatic influence we have to try and get that ceasefire restored as soon as possible,” Mr McFadden told Sky News on Tuesday.

At least 326 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes on Tuesday, according to hospital officials.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza, including much of the northern town of Beit Hanoun and other communities further south, indicating that it could soon launch renewed ground operations.

Asked whether Britain’s efforts had been rendered irrelevant as Israel appears emboldened by US support, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t believe that’s the case.

“I think the UK has diplomatic influence. Obviously we work with allies to try and exercise that influence, but… I still think the UK’s diplomatic voice is counting in a stronger way in the world now than was perhaps the case a year or two ago.”

Over six weeks, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in a first phase of the ceasefire.

But since that stage ended two weeks ago, the sides have not been able to agree on a way forward.

Hamas has demanded an end to the war and full withdrawal of Israeli troops in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages.

Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining captives in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce and has said it will not end the war until Hamas’ governing and military capabilities are destroyed.