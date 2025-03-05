UK runners join athletes from around the world for Tel Aviv marathon
59 yellow balloons released at the start of each race, representing the hostages still held captive in Gaza
Thirty runners from the UK took part in the 16th Tel Aviv Marathon last Friday, February 28th.
More than 45,000 athletes from around the world set off on seven urban race routes across the city, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km race, 5 km race, and handcycle race.
Fifty-two year old Amir Wagenstein from London, who completed the full marathon said: “Choosing the TLV marathon was very special as it was important for me to take part in such a big occasion following the latest extreme events in Israel in the past 16 months.
“I was hoping to see lots of people united together with a great solidarity and spirit to demonstrate the positive meaning of life during a war. It was an amazing experience and also quite emotional considering the tough times this nation have been going through.”
Tim Williams, 59 from Rochester, Kent finished the half marathon distance with his daughter Charlotte, a British-Israeli national who lives in Tel Aviv, and said: “My two passions are running and travel, so the Tel Aviv marathon gave me the opportunity to combine the two, and an excuse to revisit one of my favourite cities in the world.”
This year’s event honoured Israel’s security forces, introducing for the first time the “Triumph of the Spirit” route – a special 3 km race dedicated to wounded IDF soldiers.
In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, 59 yellow balloons were released at the start of each race, representing the hostages still held captive.
Elite runners from Israel and abroad, including participants from Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, and other countries, competed with the goal of breaking the Tel Aviv Marathon record.
Felix Kimutai from Kenya emerged as the champion in the men’s marathon category, finishing in 2:12:13 hours, just short of breaking the record set in 2023 by Kenyan runner Mibei Dominic Kipngeno, at 2:10:11 hours.
Michael Ben Baruch, director, Israel Ministry of Tourism UK said: “I’m delighted that the Tel Aviv Marathon was such a huge success and included runners from the UK”, adding that the race “represents the perfect event to encourage visitors back to Israel with a chance to take part in a rewarding personal challenge and enjoy the amazing sites and experiences Israel has to offer.”
