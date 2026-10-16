UK significantly expands sanction powers allowing action against companies supporting West Bank settlements

The Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now welcomed the new regulations, and warned their impact could extend far beyond companies directly involved in settlement construction. “This is a real alarm. Today, it is already clear that settlements are not only an obstacle to peace and a danger to security, but also an economic threat to the country’s future,” the organisation said. Peace Now also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of advancing construction in E1, warning that “the consequences of sanctions could eventually affect the broader Israeli public.” “The price of this messianic adventure could be paid not only by settlers, but by millions of law-abiding Israeli citizens,” the organisation said. “Today, these are sanctions on settlements. Tomorrow, they will reach every household in Israel.” The Foreign Office has insisted that the updated regulations represent a change in global sanctions policy rather than a measure specifically targeting Israel or settlements. But the measures took effect on Thursday, four days before the deadline for submitting bids for controversial construction in the West Bank E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim, amid a diplomatic dispute between Israel and Britain. The updated policy expands the range of serious violations that could trigger sanctions, regardless of where they occur, the Foreign Office said, adding the regulations are separate from the legislative process and sanctions measures concerning settlements considered illegal under international law.

The regulations do not introduce any trade-related restrictions. The Foreign Office also insisted the updated policy does not target any specific country. Rather, it is intended to allow Britain to respond more quickly to individuals and organisations involved in serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law anywhere in the world. Communal organisations in the UK, including the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council, and the Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel groups, have come out strongly against the sanctions move, announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband last month. Under the new regulations, ministers can now sanction individuals and entities “by description rather than just explicit names”—a move designed to “prevent bad actors from evading enforcement by operating under loosely associated shell structures.” Crucially, the 2026 powers “widen the net from direct perpetrators to anyone who facilitates, promotes, incites, or funds qualifying misconduct.”