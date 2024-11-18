UK to confirm asset freeze on Iran’s national airline

The UK is announcing an asset freeze on Iran’s national airline in a new effort to further restrict its direct, scheduled commercial air services.

As a state-owned airline, Iran Air, is sanctioned in response to the Government of Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

The UK is also announcing sanctions against the state-owned national shipping carrier of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and the Russian cargo ship, PORT OLYA-3 (IMO 9481910).

These measures include an asset freeze and shipping sanctions respectively, taken against both entities for their role in supporting the Iranian defence sector or transporting weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary will later address the United Nations Security Council and reiterate the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine, and to securing a lasting peace in the Middle East.

Lammy will say: “Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable.

“Alongside our international partners, we were clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would face a significant response.

“That’s why today we are sanctioning Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, in response to Iran’s deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia.

“We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

In September the UK responded to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, including the cancellation of the UK’s bilateral air services arrangements with Iran.

The UK also amended the Iran sanctions regime to strengthen trade sanctions on Iran, targeting items that are used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weaponry.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh added:”This government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine and we have been clear that any support for Russia’s illegal war will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end the transfer of ballistic missiles and bring an end to this needless destruction.”