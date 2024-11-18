UK to confirm asset freeze on Iran’s national airline
David Lammy to confirm in speech at UN that Iran Air is sanctioned in response to the Government of Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK is announcing an asset freeze on Iran’s national airline in a new effort to further restrict its direct, scheduled commercial air services.
As a state-owned airline, Iran Air, is sanctioned in response to the Government of Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.
The UK is also announcing sanctions against the state-owned national shipping carrier of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and the Russian cargo ship, PORT OLYA-3 (IMO 9481910).
These measures include an asset freeze and shipping sanctions respectively, taken against both entities for their role in supporting the Iranian defence sector or transporting weapons to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Foreign Secretary will later address the United Nations Security Council and reiterate the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine, and to securing a lasting peace in the Middle East.
Lammy will say: “Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable.
“Alongside our international partners, we were clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia would face a significant response.
“That’s why today we are sanctioning Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, in response to Iran’s deliveries of ballistic missiles to Russia.
“We reiterate our call on Iran to cease its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
In September the UK responded to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, including the cancellation of the UK’s bilateral air services arrangements with Iran.
The UK also amended the Iran sanctions regime to strengthen trade sanctions on Iran, targeting items that are used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weaponry.
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh added:”This government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine and we have been clear that any support for Russia’s illegal war will not be tolerated.
“We will continue to use every lever at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end the transfer of ballistic missiles and bring an end to this needless destruction.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.