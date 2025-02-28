UK visitors to Israel up by 35%, says Ministry of Tourism
Confidence returning as 78,000 visitors from across the globe journeyed to Israel in January
UK travellers are the third largest group of visitors to Israel, only behind France and the United States, according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.
Newly shared statistics show that confidence in Israel tourism continues to grow, with visitor numbers in January up 35% compared to the same month in 2024 (5,800), with 78,000 visitors from across the world entering the country.
These numbers still only represent 42% of visitors compared to the 10-year peak of 13,500 from the UK to Israel in the month of January 2023.
However, growing optimism for travel to Israel this year persists due to the sustained ceasefire and the return to an almost normalised flight schedule.
Tourists are able to fly or book with Wizz Air, Israir, EL AL, easyJet and British Airways, whilst Ryanair also recently announcing a full flight schedule returning for this summer.
Michael Ben Baruch, director, Israel Ministry of Tourism UK said: “We began 2025 with cautious optimism for Israel travel this year and I believe we continue on the right path with the planned growth in tourist infrastructure reflecting that spirit.
“Visitor numbers for January reflect good progress but still show plenty of room to grow as we encourage people back to the amazing experiences, accommodation and warmest of welcomes that only Israel can offer.”
