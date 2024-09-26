UK: War in nobody’s interest neither the people of Israel nor the people of Lebanon
US, UK, EU and Middle Eastern countries call for immediate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK has joined with America,the EU, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and several others to issue a further joint statement calling for immediate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.
The latest move called for “a diplomatic settlement” of the crisis between Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah and an immediate ceasefire and called on the parties in the conflict to respect previous UN Security Council resolutions.
It was published just after Israel had announced it had carried out a “precise” strike on Beirut, which Israeli media has been briefed was aimed at a senior Hezbollah commander.
Israel’s military has been carrying out exercises in the north of the country to prepare for a ground incursion into Lebanon.
The Joint Statement on the situation between Lebanon and Israel relased by the Foreign Office read: “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since 8 October 2023 is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon.
“It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety. Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict.
“Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza
“We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately consistent with UNSCR 1701 during this period, and to give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement.
“We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on efforts over the last months, that ends this crisis altogether.”
Israel’s foreign minister Israel Katz said on Thursday there would be “no ceasefire in the north”. This dashed hopes that a ceaefire was on the cards.
Israel’s far-right interior security minister Itamer Ben-Gvir has threatened to collapse Netanyahu’s coalition government if a permanent ceasefire with Hezbollah is agreed.
