Unique Jewish youth initiative launched to mark D-Day
AJEX and JLGB commemorate 80th anniversary by opening Goldsmid award across community
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A joint initiative to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings has been launched by the community’s two service-based organisations — AJEX JMA (Jewish Military Association) and the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade (JLGB).
For decades, a bravery medal has been awarded every five years by AJEX only to a member of the JLGB, in the name of Sir James d’Avigdor-Goldsmid, who died in 1987.
Major-General d’Avigdor-Goldsmid, MC, was a decorated D-Day veteran who went on to become one of the Jewish community’s highest ranking British army officers. He was a beloved figurehead for both the JLGB and AJEX, defining the unwavering 95-year partnership and special relationship between both organisations.
Now the two organisations have decided to extend the scope of the Goldsmid medal and are opening nominations to Jewish youth across the community, saying that “this prestigious medal is a testament to the extraordinary valour and commitment of its recipients”.
Dan Fox, national chair AJEX JMA, said: “Sir James’s remarkable bravery and leadership remain a beacon of inspiration to this day. Expanding the qualification for this medal in his honour, especially on this landmark anniversary, underscores our enduring 95 year partnership with JLGB and celebrates the courageous spirit of today’s youth.”
The chief executive of JLGB, Neil Martin, added: “The resilience and fortitude shown by the youngsters of our community, especially in recent turbulent years, have been remarkable. Expanding this award in partnership with our dear friends at AJEX, not only commemorates Sir James’s spirit and the continued legacy and enduring bravery of British Jews, but encourages and empowers the next generation to ensure a brighter future for us all.”
The medal committee seeks nominations of candidates — who must be 18 years old or under — from across Jewish schools, community centres and youth groups who have shown not only bravery, but also a profound commitment to serving others, overcoming personal adversity, and who have made positive contributions to their communities.
Winners of the Goldsmid medals will be presented with their awards at a reception before the AJEX parade in November.
Deadline for nominations is midnight on Wednesday 11 September 2024. For entry details visit: www.jlgb.org/sirjames
