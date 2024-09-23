Hundreds to gather at Remembrance Parade and Ceremony

Bookings are now open to take part in the 2024 Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony on Sunday 17th November, the Jewish Military Association, AJEX JMA has announced.

The Parade and Ceremony at The Cenotaph in central London honours and remembers the thousands of Jewish servicemen and women who fought and served for our freedom. This year, this historic event is themed ‘Marching Together, Standing Tall’—a call for unity to honour the legacy of Jewish servicemen and women, and stand together against the challenges of today.

November’s Parade will mark several significant anniversaries including the 80th anniversaries of D Day, Operation Market Garden, (an Allied military operation during the Second World War fought in the German-occupied Netherlands from 17 to 25 September 1944) the Battles of Imphala and Kohima in India, the end of the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy and 10 years since the end of UK combat operations in Afghanistan.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

AJEX encourages families to join with younger generations to march and wear their relatives’ medals and will also welcome a contingent of Cadets from Jewish schools JFS and JCoSS, alongside JLGB and youth groups.

AJEX National Chair, Dan Fox, said: “The Parade is a landmark event for the Jewish community, blending military tradition with Jewish values. By ‘Marching Together and Standing Tall,’ we honour those who served, and stand against antisemitism, ensuring their legacy endures”.

AJEX chief executive, Fiona Palmer, added: “We encourage families to involve younger members, passing the baton of Remembrance through generations and keeping the memory of those who served alive. We look forward to many marchers signing up and seeing supporters line the streets.”

In addition to the Parade, schools can book in-person Q&As with veterans and schools and nurseries are invited to participate in a ‘Remember in Red’ day. AJEX also calls on synagogues to hold an AJEX Shabbat on Shabbat 16th November 2024.