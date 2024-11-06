United Nations Peace Flags exhibit takes down ‘Free Palestine’ quilt
Israeli ambassador charges UN with hypocrisy over "From the river to the sea" panel
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations has welcomed the removal of an exhibit at the UN headquarters which showed a panel with the slogan “From the River to the sea, Palestine will be free”. But, charging the UN with “hypocrisy” and “antisemitism”, Danny Danon said the panel should never have been there in the first place.
Vincenzo Pugliese, acting chief of the UN’s visitors’ services, explained that the Peace Flags exhibit “was compiled by a fashion designer, who asked students and other community groups in several countries to draw messages of peace on fabric scraps as a way to repurpose fashion waste for positive impact. The pieces of fabric were woven together into quilts, each with 36-48 square pieces, with these messages (‘peace flags’), meant to represent a variety of views and perspectives that symbolise peace”.
Pugliese told Jewish News that “at the time of installation, staff of the Exhibits Unit said that the quilt with the panel in question could not be on display or that it would need to be fully covered. The organiser proceeded to fully cover it, along with several others, and they were on display as white panels for three weeks”.
But he admitted that “late last week, Exhibits Unit staff noted that someone had removed the tape and uncovered the panels. They proceeded to re-cover them immediately. The panels were uncovered again over the next two days, and the Exhibits staff repeatedly re-covered them”.
He said that an internal investigation as to who was removing the covers was taking place — and that in the meantime, the entire quilt containing the disputed panel had been removed “to avoid a repeat of the unauthorised uncovering of that panel”. Pugliese added that “the quilt with the panel in question has been replaced with alternative quilts that the organiser of the exhibit has provided”.
An angry Ambassador Danon had complained to the UN about the exhibit, calling the display a “disgrace” and “shameful” and demanding that the UN remove it.
In a video post on social media, Danon said: “Look at the drawings of children from all around the world. Nothing about Israel. Nothing about our hostages. Look what they have. They don’t recognise Israel. They promote hate in those drawings. That is shameful. This is part of the hypocrisy of the United Nations. I demand that the UN will remove this exhibit immediately and will stop the hypocrisy against Israel.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.