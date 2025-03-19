United Synagogue pioneers community leadership programme

The United Synagogue recently welcomed participants to South Hampstead and Brondesbury Park shuls for a community leadership programme.

‘Lead Together’ offered five in-person sessions for 16 participants across communities including Belmont, Borehamwood, Bushey, Chigwell, Mill Hill East, New West End, Hampstead Garden Suburb, Pinner, Radlett, South Hampstead, Stanmore, Watford, Woodford Forest and Woodside Park between November 2024 and March 2025.

The Chief Rabbi hosted a roundtable discussion on leadership and praised attendees for their commitment to lead their communities.

Presenters at the sessions included the United Synagogue’s president Michael Goldstein, chief executive Jo Grose, director of community life Barnaby Nemko, as well as Michelle Janes from Kisharon Langdon and Simon Berman from Borehamwood & Elstree United Synagogue.

Participant Oliver Chessis, Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue, said: “This was a really useful course for anyone looking to get involved, at any level, in shul life.”

Fellow attendee Dan Roback, Bushey United Synagogue, said: “This programme demonstrates United Synagogues commitment to giving every community the tools needed to be successful. Anyone considering a leadership position within their community should jump at the chance to join the course.”