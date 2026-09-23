United Synagogues expand inclusion and accessibility initiatives

Jewish communities including Borehamwood & Elstree, Radlett, Edgware, Bushey, Finchley, Cockfosters & N Southgate, and South Hampstead introduced a range of sensory-friendly features to their Rosh Hashanah services this year.

More United Synagogue communities are expanding their efforts to make the High Holy Days (Yamim Noraim) more accessible and welcoming for children, young people and adults with sensory sensitivities, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and other additional needs.

Initiatives welcomed by members included dedicated quiet rooms for families needing a calmer environment, accessibility boxes, ear defenders, adapted programming designed to reduce sensory overload and inclusive children’s services.

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Participating synagogues are reporting that families spent significantly longer in shul than they had previously been able to, with the provisions giving them the confidence to see a place for themselves in shul life in the future.

Daniella Neifeld, head of inclusion and special projects at the United Synagogue, said: “Whether through sensory services, quiet rooms, relaxed spaces or accessibility resources, these initiatives send a powerful message: there is no single way to experience synagogue life, and everyone should have the opportunity to participate in a way that works for them.”

She added that the organisation is “particularly proud that these projects have been developed locally by passionate volunteers, lay leaders, rabbinic teams and staff who understand the needs of their communities. Inclusion is strongest when communities collaborate, and we have seen wonderful examples of that spirit across the United Synagogue this Rosh Hashanah.”

Clare Diskin, Radlett United Synagogue council member and founder of the Relaxed Room initiative, said: “As a parent of a growing young man with SEND, I know personally how difficult it can be for families to feel that they simply cannot attend synagogue because the environment does not meet their needs.”

She added that their new dedicated relaxed room “marks an exciting step change for our community” and it has already welcomed families who “previously felt unable to participate, giving them a safe, dignified space from which they can remain part of synagogue life. When we design with inclusion in mind, we don’t just remove barriers — we open doors, strengthen communities and make it possible for more people to feel that they truly belong.”