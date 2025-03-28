United Synagogue’s welfare department surpasses fundraising goal of £500,000
US Chesed, provides comfort and connection with food parcels, hospital chaplaincy and refugee drop-in centres
US Chesed, the United Synagogue’s welfare and volunteering department, reached its £500,000 fundraising target with an hour to spare this week.
In addition to providing essential weekly food parcels to 170 Jewish families struggling to make ends meet, US Chesed runs a yearly Pesach support scheme for more than 800 families and a stationery bank to ensure every child, regardless of financial circumstances can start the academic year with the tools they need to succeed.
They also coordinate hospital chaplaincy for the entire Jewish community with chaplains in all London NHS hospitals and coordinate prison chaplaincy offering support to Jewish prisoners in 120 prisons across England and Wales.
US Chesed’s work also includes running a refugee drop-in centre in Kingston and Surbiton United Synagogue to support Ukrainian refugees and an asylum seeker drop-in at Hendon United Synagogue providing supermarket vouchers, toiletries, pastoral care and legal advice for vetted individuals who have fled violence around the world.
United Synagogue member Deanne Gold said: “During the isolation of Covid, when my mother was unable to shop or prepare meals safely, US Chesed volunteers delivered food which brought not just meals, but comfort and connection during an incredibly difficult time. More recently, when my mother-in-law’s Motor Neurone Disease progressed to the point where she could no longer shop or cook for herself, US Chesed stepped in again.”
She added: “Their incredible support was reliable, compassionate and dignified, and became a lifeline for our family during one of our most challenging chapters.”
Sharon Daniels, head of Chesed at the United Synagogue, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to our appeal, the generous donors who have matched each donation to make the money go even further, and the Chesed Champions who helped to raise this money. It costs £500,000 to run the life-changing work of US Chesed each year, and we are so pleased that this target was reached, enabling us to continue supporting the families and individuals we help.”
Donations to the campaign are still possible and can be made here
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.