A lecture on the subject of “do we need to decolonise Holocaust museums” at a prominent American university has been bitterly criticised by those who have accused the organisers of “rewriting Jewish history under the banner of academic discourse”.

As part of the speaker series for its Jewish Studies programme, Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts advertised the lecture, which took place on Tuesday night, given by Erica Lehrer, of Concordia University in Montreal.

The literature disseminated around the event described how “a central issue animating and transforming the museum sector today is the call to decolonise. This appeal began with Indigenous activists, whose communities have been overwhelmingly hurt by the museum sector’s history and status quo.”

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It went on to say that “Museums of mass violence – Holocaust museums, paradigmatic among them – have been largely exempt from decolonial critiques. As products of 20th and 21st-century social justice mandates and often created at the behest of survivor communities, they seem at first glance not to be obvious targets for such scrutiny.

“Yet, Holocaust museums are not free from entanglements with state power nor from inherited traditions and infrastructures of museum practice with their attendant biases, exclusions, and silences. This talk explores the potential value of decolonial museum theories and practices for Holocaust museums to renew and expand their social justice mandates.”

The online response to the event was scathing, with many hundreds of people condemning the lecture. The author Fania Oz-Salzberger called on Penn to “rename your program to UnJewish Studies”, while the academic and scholar Judea Pearl, father of murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, said: Judea Pearl: If ‘decolonizing’ means getting rid of hijackers, then I humbly declare it my dream to decolonize the Centre for Jewish Studies at my university [UCLA], along with at least four other academic departments.”

Israeli diplomats also joined the chorus of condemnation, with Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig. Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, posting: “A Jewish Studies Program at Penn features a lecture advocating against Holocaust museums, because apparently they perpetuate ‘biases, exclusions, and silences.’ Holocaust museums are now the problem? The world has officially lost its moral compass.”

Meanwhile, Yosi Levi Sfari, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, described the lecture topic as “sickening. Turning the Holocaust into a political battleground and rewriting Jewish history under the banner of academic discourse. Shameful.”

A former fellow at the United States Holocaust Museum, Lehrer is described as a “sociocultural anthropologist, historian, and curator”, with a position as a professor at Concordia. She has also written a number of books about Eastern Europe and the Holocaust, including Jewish Poland Revisited: Heritage Tourism in Unquiet Places.

Tommaso M. Milani, director of Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program, said that “the term ‘decolonisation’ in the context of museum collections explores the ethical questions concerning artifact collections, whose voices are represented in those collections, and how institutions can address historical injustices related to the acquisition and presentation of their collections.”

“This presentation in particular examined questions regarding how museums care for objects taken from Jewish individuals and communities and the responsibilities institutions have when pieces on display were never returned to survivors or their descendants when their descendants asked for them.

“Importantly, neither the lecture nor the discussion diminished the significance of the Holocaust, the experiences of survivors, or the importance of Holocaust museums and memorials.”

In a statement to the Jerusalem Post, Lehrer said: ““Most of the questions I am exploring relate to how Holocaust museums may learn from Indigenous innovations regarding more flexible ways to care for objects that keeps them connected to families and communities rather than only under glass, as evidence of crimes.

“I am speaking as a person whose own mother’s family heirlooms were donated to a Holocaust museum. There are also questions, for example, about how both Jews and non-Jewish victims, such as Roma people, are in some instances represented in ways that are stereotypical and don’t express their full humanity.

“I am not the only scholar to have raised such questions in the last decade. We ran a very well-received panel on this subject at the Lessons and Legacies Holocaust conference in Chicago this past weekend, and a forum on this topic with multiple scholars will be published next year in Canadian Jewish Studies.”