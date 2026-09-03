US journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem dies ‘peacefully’ aged 92

American journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem has died “peacefully” aged 92.

Steinem died on Wednesday at her home in New York City “surrounded by some of the many who loved her”, a statement shared on her Instagram account said.

Known as one of the trailblazers behind America’s feminist movement, she advocated and campaigned for a number of issues including equal pay rights and the legalisation of abortions.

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The post, which featured a photograph of Steinem, said: “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.

“Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humour.”

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Steinem began her career as a freelance journalist in New York City and first gained prominence in 1963 after going undercover as a Playboy Bunny.

The expose for Show magazine revealed the working conditions at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Club and the sexist and underpaid life of the bunny/waitresses.

Despite making a name for herself, Steinem was still not taken seriously by the heavily male-dominated newsroom.

She went on to write as a columnist for New York magazine where she reported on political campaigns and progressive social issues including the women’s liberation movement.