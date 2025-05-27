Vandal behind attack on Holocaust survivor murals identified by Italian police
35-year-old man accused of antisemitic hate crime after defacing artworks honouring survivors
The man responsible for the antisemitic defacement of Holocaust memorial murals in Milan has been identified and reported following an investigation by state Police.
According to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, the perpetrator is a 35-year-old man of South American origin residing in the city. He has been officially reported for aggravated damage motivated by racial hatred and discrimination after targeting two large-scale public artworks by renowned pop artist aleXsandro Palombo.
The murals, created for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on 27 January 2025, honoured three of Italy’s most prominent living Holocaust survivors – Liliana Segre, Edith Bruck and Sami Modiano – and featured provocative imagery in Palombo’s signature “Simpsons-style” pop aesthetic. One mural also depicted Pope Francis holding a sign that read “Antisemitism is Everywhere”.
Both works were vandalised with large swastikas, racial slurs, and red paint smeared across Star of David symbols. Segre’s face was erased, Pope Francis defaced, and the Israeli flag draped over Bruck in one image was completely destroyed. One of the slogans sprayed across the wall read “Israeli Nazis”.
“These acts are not mere defacements: they are an attack on memory, history and democratic values,” Palombo said in response to the findings. “To strike at the faces and symbols of Holocaust survivors is to attempt to erase testimony, deny horror, and fuel hatred.”
The investigation was driven by surveillance footage and on-the-ground police work, culminating in the man’s identification earlier this week.
The news comes just days after another of Palombo’s Holocaust-themed murals, Track 21 – The Simpsons Deported to Auschwitz, was defaced at Milan’s Shoah Memorial with blood-red paint and the graffiti “Free Pal”. That work, a globally recognised image portraying the Simpson family as Jewish deportees, has now been attacked six times.
Auschwitz survivor Edith Bruck, whose mural was among those vandalised, previously said: “The mural lives, it must live, precisely because it was vandalised… After being erased, it has truly come to life.”
Palombo, who has faced repeated threats and intimidation, said he would not be silenced. “These attacks do not intimidate me; they reinforce my determination.”
Several of the artist’s Holocaust pieces have been added to the permanent collection of Rome’s Holocaust Museum, including those defaced in Milan. Palombo has called on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to introduce emergency legislation to tackle antisemitic extremism and protect cultural memory.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.