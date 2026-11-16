© 2026 JewishNews, All Rights Reserved.
Concept, design & development by RGB Media logo
Powered by Salamandra

Vanessa Feltz joins Camp Simcha annual ladies lunch

More than two hundred guests raise £85k to support families coping with serious childhood illness

By Michelle Rosenberg November 16, 2026, 5:13 pm Edit
Prefer Jewish News on Google
Camp Simcha's 'The Lunch' - (l-r) Alyson Martin, Victoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Daniel Gillis, Rachael Pollock, Susan Menashe. November 2026
Camp Simcha's 'The Lunch' - (l-r) Alyson Martin, Victoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Daniel Gillis, Rachael Pollock, Susan Menashe. November 2026

Broadcaster, author and journalist Vanessa Feltz joined 260 guests at Camp Simcha’s ninth annual lunch to celebrate the vital support the charity provides to families facing serious childhood illness.

Held at Finchley United Synagogue, the lunch raised £85,000, with guests hearing from Camp Simcha parent Chanie Silver, who highlighted how a child’s diagnosis can touch every aspect of family life.

A single mother to a five-year-old daughter, Sidney, and a three-year-old son, Sebastian, who has a complex life-threatening heart condition, Silver spoke candidly about the terrifying start to Sebastian’s life, his emergency delivery, months spent at Great Ormond Street Hospital and major heart surgery in November 2024 which resulted in a cardiac arrest and a prolonged period on life support.

Camp Simcha’s ‘The Lunch’ – Victoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Chanie Silver, Talia Savitz. November 2026

Feltz applauded the “remarkable” mum’s strength in sharing her very difficult story, saying: “If ever there was any illustration of why we are all here today that has to be the most vivid, the most heart-rending, the most inspirational speech.”

Earlier in the afternoon Camp Simcha co-founder and head of family liaison Rachely Plancey spoke about one of the less visible challenges facing parents of seriously ill children – the isolation.

More in Camp Simcha
UK Friends of Natal
Sept. 2, 2026
Community charities look to the New Year with hope
By Louisa Walters
Norwood Carnival May 2025. Pic: Volunteer photographers Amber Pollack and Hayler Posener
July 3, 2026
Eleven Jewish charities join forces to launch new family initiative
By Orly Landeck
Akiva Freedman at Sibling Retreat. Credit: Goldie Benedikt - Camp Simcha
June 4, 2026
Camp Simcha retreat offers respite for siblings with seriously ill brother or sister
By Michelle Rosenberg

“There is a moment that parents describe to us again and again.  It’s not always the diagnosis itself.  It comes later… 2am, the hospital ward has fallen silent, the corridors have emptied and in that moment every monitor sounds louder.”

Camp Simcha’s ‘The Lunch’ – (l-r) Alyson Martin, Victoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Daniel Gillis, Rachael Pollock, Susan Menashe. November 2026

She added: “That isolation is why Camp Simcha exists. To ensure no Jewish family in the UK has to cope with serious childhood illness alone.”

Concluding her speech, Chanie Silver told guests: “When people ask me what Camp Simcha means, it’s simple: they made us feel safe, they made us feel less alone and they helped me keep going.”

read more:
Latest Jewish News
Click Here
More issues