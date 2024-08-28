Vile hate posts over Israeli footballer’s transfer to Leeds United

The transfer of Israeli international Manor Solomon to Leeds United FC has been met with a barrage of antisemitic and anti-Israel abuse on social media.

Solomon, 25, moves to Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent much of last season recovering from injuries. Born in Kfar Saba, he and his Israeli girlfriend Dana Voshina were safely evacuated by the Israeli government from the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In Britain he has played for Fulham before moving to Spurs. His year-long loan to Leeds makes him the first Israeli and second Jewish player at the club. But the announcement of Solomon’s move, made last weekend, attracted a torrent of ugly posts on social media.

The messages purported to be from Leeds fans and some were accompanied by Free Palestine slogans. But many other posts applauded Solomon’s goal-scoring and said they were happy to have him at Leeds for the new season. Solomon himself said he was looking forward to meeting both fans and team-mates.