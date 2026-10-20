Visiting Rabbi (Casual)

St Paul’s is a selective Independent Day School for boys aged 13-18, occupying a superb 45-acre site on the south bank of the Thames, west of Hammersmith Bridge. St Paul’s School excels academically at both A level and GCSE, with some of the highest national scores, but it is the work beyond the curriculum that excites both students and teachers alike. The St Paul’s School Group is a partnership of leading not-for-profit Prep schools united by a shared commitment to excellence in education.

We are seeking a visiting Rabbi to support the spiritual and pastoral needs of the School’s Jewish community while being a figurehead to the whole school community in celebrating and understanding Jewish culture and religion.

Salary: The successful candidate will be remunerated appropriately depending on experience and agreed level of commitment.

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Hours: The successful candidate might expect to dedicate 3.5 hours a week plus travelling time to this role during term time. This will be subject to review after one year.

In order to apply for this vacancy, please follow the link and complete an online application form – hardcopy applications will not be accepted for this vacancy. If you have any queries, please contact recruitment@stpaulsschool.org.uk.

The closing date for all applications is midnight on Wednesday 4 November 2026

Interviews will take place on Tuesday 17 November 2026

St Paul’s School and St Paul’s Prep School are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with past employer and the Disclosure and Barring Service. St Paul’s School and St Paul’s Prep are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive educational environment.

St Paul’s School, Lonsdale Road, London SW13 9JT