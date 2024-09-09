Visiting Rabbi
Commencing ASAP
St Paul’s is a selective Independent Day School for boys aged 13-18, occupying a superb 45-acre site on the south bank of the Thames, west of Hammersmith Bridge. St Paul’s School excels academically at both A level and GCSE, with some of the highest national scores, but it is the work beyond the curriculum that excites both students and teachers alike.
We are seeking to appoint a visiting Rabbi to support the spiritual and pastoral needs of the School’s Jewish community while being a figurehead to the whole school community in celebrating and understanding Jewish culture and religion.
The post holder must have experience of working with young people. A sensitivity and openness to the wide range of interpretations within the Jewish faith and community and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by young Jews and people of faith growing up in a multicultural society is essential.
Salary: The successful candidate will be remunerated appropriately depending on experience and agreed level of commitment.
Hours: This is a casual position and the successful candidate might expect to dedicate 3.5 hours a week plus travelling time to this role during term time. This will be subject to review after one year.
Further details and an application form can be obtained from the School’s website, or by email from recruitment@stpaulsschool.org.uk
The closing date for all applications is 9am Tuesday 17 September 2024
Interviews will take place Wednesday 25 September 2024
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.
Our vision is to nurture a generation of Paulines that will make a positive contribution to the world; our three pillars of Scholarship, Opportunity and Character are the foundation of all that we do and we actively focus on five core character traits: Respect, Kindness, Humility, Integrity and Resilience.
We value diversity, equality and inclusion, and are committed to creating an environment where all members of our community can appreciate and benefit from this.
It is our expectation that the values of all applicants align with our values.
St Paul’s School, Lonsdale Road, London SW13 9JT
