‘Vital to witness situation in West Bank firsthand’ say Labour MPs banned from Israel

The two Labour MPs denied entry to Israel have claimed that it is “vital” parliamentarians are able to “witness firsthand” the situation on the ground in the occupied West Bank.

In a joint statement posted on X the MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang said: “We’re astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The statement posted on Mohamed’s X page added: “We are two, out of scores of MPs, who have spoken out in Parliament in recent months on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of complying with international humanitarian law. Parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons without fear of being targeted.

“We had come on an MP’s delegation to visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank, with UK charity partners who have over a decade of experience in taking parliamentary delegations.

“We thank them, the staff at the British embassy in Tel Aviv, the British Consulate in Jerusalem, the Middle East minister and the Foreign Secretary for their tireless support.”

Heath Secretary Wes Streeting also posted a message of solidarity with the two MPs on X. He wrote:”This is no way to treat British Parliamentarians. Having been on similar delegations with CAABU, Medical Aid for Palestinians and LFI over the past decade, this action is counterproductive, as well as totally unacceptable.”

But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said she is “not surprised” that two Labour MPs were denied entry to Israel.

She told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I think that every country should be able to control its borders, and that’s what Israel is doing, as far as I understand.

“They gave reasons why they didn’t believe that those people should come in based on their laws. And it’s really important that we respect other countries enforcing their borders.

“Those Labour MPs, according to the Israelis, were coming in to do something that they were not allowed to do, and so I respect that decision.”

Also speaking to Trevor Phillips, Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones said: “We know that there were two Labour MPs who were on a parliamentary delegation to Israel who, for reasons I’m not aware of at this stage, were held at the airport on arrival.

“They’re now on the way home to the United Kingdom but the Foreign Secretary has spoken to his counterpart in the Israeli government overnight to say that clearly, it’s unacceptable for British members of parliament on a parliamentary delegation to be detained in that way.”

Asked whether it “seems a bit odd”Badenoch added: “I’m not surprised.”

But Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said Israel would “rue the day that they did this to British parliamentarians”.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “These are two young women who are potential leaders.

“They are highly respected parliamentarians, and Israel is badly advised to try to alienate them, to humiliate them, and to treat them in this way because people listen to what these two young women say, and they will do for decades to come.

“And in my view, Israel really needs to start making friends as opposed to alienating people in this way.

“I think that it’s an insult to Britain and I think it’s an insult to Parliament.”

Labour Friends of Israel said:”It’s wrong and counterproductive for Israel to refuse entry to British Members of Parliament.

“Over the years we’ve taken hundreds of MPs to Israel and Palestine; it’s vital parliamentarians are able to visit and understand the situation on the ground. This is a principle we’d hope all political parties would support. We have raised our concerns with the Israeli authorities.”

The Israeli embassy in the UK had earlier said the MPs were denied entry to Israel “after accusing Israel of false claims, calling for a boycott, spreading lies, and actively promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers while supporting campaigns aimed at boycotting the State of Israel.”Two Labour MPs denied entry to Israel and deported

A statement added: “The visit was intended to provoke, harm Israeli citizens, and spread falsehoods about them. It is Israel’s responsibility to prevent the entry of such individuals (just as is the practice in the United Kingdom).”

Foreign Secretary Lammy added: “I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.”

Yang represents the constituency of Earley and Woodley, in Berkshire, while Mohamed represents Sheffield Central. Both were elected to Parliament last July.

