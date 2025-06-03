VOICE OF THE JEWISH NEWS: Let the cameras into Gaza now
This is no longer just a humanitarian crisis. It’s a credibility crisis
Another round of accusation and counter-accusation. Hamas this week claimed least 27 people have been been killed and 90 injured by the IDF while waiting for aid overseen by the new Israel-approved Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
GHF is supposed to be a turning point. It is supposed to prevent aid from being hijacked by terrorists and ensure civilians receive lifesaving supplies.
Yet without eyes and ears on the ground, the very narrative Israel is hoping to amplify is floundering under the weight of unverifiable claims and horrific footage of chaos and carnage.
This is no longer just a humanitarian crisis. It’s a credibility crisis. And there’s only one way out of it – allow independent international journalists into Gaza, now.
We want to see Jeremy Bowen reporting on the ground as Israeli-organised aid is received by Gazans. His presence, along with that of war reporters from across the spectrum, will bring accountability
Letting journalists into Gaza would enable verification of events, providing a clearer picture of the situation on the ground. It would also allow for accurate reporting on the effectiveness and safety of the new aid distribution system, how it is being used by those who need it most and whether it is being manipulated.
We want to see Jeremy Bowen on the BBC, reporting on the ground as Israeli-organised aid is received by Gazans. His presence, along with that of war reporters from across the spectrum, will bring vital accountability. Transparency is not a threat. It’s a lifeline. A game changer.
What rational reason can there be to deny this? Safety concerns? War correspondents are no strangers to danger.
If Israel wants the world to see the truth, it must let them see it.
