VOICE OF THE JEWISH NEWS: Sinwar is dethroned, but his death changes little

Newly painted graffiti appeared in Tel Aviv this week following the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The ‘butcher of Khan Younis’ is depicted as a rat, next to the optimistic slogan ‘game over’.

But let’s be clear: this devastating dogfight is far from over. And, if anything, the stakes are getting higher.

Toppling the enemy’s king is only decisive in a conventional war or game of chess. For Israel to declare victory would be as premature and absurd as George W Bush’s infamous ‘mission accomplished’ speech on board the the USS Abraham Lincoln in 2003. Killing Hamas’ leader like a rat in rubble and calling it victory will not end the barbarism that animated 7 October. Hamas will fight to the end. Death becomes them.

Game of Thrones fans will recognise the White Walkers in Hamas. A foe beyond reason, driven by a darkness that knows no bounds. The only way to stop the White Walkers was to topple their Night King. The only way to stop Hamas, the ‘Green Walkers,’ is to target theirs: Iran.

Right on cue, Tehran’s response to Sinwar’s demise was predictably unhinged: “When Muslims look up to martyr Sinwar… the spirit of resistance will be strengthened. He will become a model for the children who will carry forth his path.”

Sir Keir Starmer called Sinwar’s death an ‘opportunity.’ The prime minister, along with other global leaders, feels this moment should be seized to push for a ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts.

His words echo the sentiment of US President Joe Biden, who said Sinwar’s elimination was a ‘good day’ for Israel and its allies.

Sinwar’s death may serve as a symbolic victory – hope after a year of heartbreak – but it does little to free the hostages or secure Israel’s borders. This conflict can’t be solved by military force. It needs a deeper, coordinated international strategy.

Peace will come when the Palestinians break the wheel, abandon their century-long loathing of Jewish sovereignty and try to build a state rather than destroy one. That will require leaders worthy of the name, prepared to look forward in hope rather than back in green-eyed fury.

In this context, the killing of Sinwar can only be seen as a small victory in a larger battle with the undead beyond the Wall.