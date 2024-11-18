Want your kids to do the right thing? Read on….

Making volunteering part of a young person’s journey to adulthood is the goal of the award-winning Jewish youth charity Project ImpACT. As the name clearly states, this is an initiative that empowers, educates and engages teens to contribute to the wider community, creating positive change and shaping the next generation of active young leaders. Teens also gain an understanding of social responsibility and learn about the inspiring charity sector, while developing transferable skills and boosting confidence and resilience. That has been my experience.

I was 14 when I first got involved with the charity and now, as a Project ImpACT youth ambassador I want to share my reasons for being involved. I was looking for volunteering that was both meaningful and suitable for my age to complete the Duke of Edinburgh Award. I was soon busy chopping vegetables in the ImpACT Youth Kitchen with new friends. Very quickly I could see the positive difference that volunteering with Project ImpACT was having both for us as volunteers and for the charities we support.

One event that really stood out was when the late Father Terry, a priest from a local food bank we support, came to visit an ImpACT Youth Kitchen session and shared his appreciation for our volunteers providing meals. He told us that freshly cooked, healthy meals were a welcome addition to the packaged goods their clients usually receive. He acknowledged that we are a Jewish charity supporting wider society.

For me, this is the power and the unique approach of Project ImpACT, where we care about and practically support people of all faiths and backgrounds including through homeless shelters and food banks. We heard from Marilyn, a client of Together in Barnet’s night shelter and she underlined the importance of what we do, saying: ‘I have been using the night shelter for four weeks and have been street homeless since last November. It’s amazing to see young people with such a good and humanitarian heart.’

I’ve also found it really meaningful to participate in the special ImpACT events throughout the year, which has included packing essentials to send to Ukraine, collecting and wrapping toys for children in hospital and running intergenerational activities with care home residents.

Soon after October 7th, Project ImpACT arranged for us to speak to families who had to leave their homes due to the war and we packed 5,000 resilience kits for children of displaced families in Israel. This very moving experience really helped us to understand and personalise the volunteering we were doing. We also have an Israel volunteering programme where teens get to learn about another charity in Israel each week via a Zoom link. I have got so much out of my volunteering with the charity that I applied for and was proud to be selected as an ambassador. I am now helping to lead sessions for younger volunteers and engage them in impactful volunteering.

We bring teens together from across the Jewish community from diverse backgrounds and to date, young people from over 42 schools have given their free time to support those in need. Teens volunteering with ImpACT have given an incredible 45,000 hours to their local communities. ImpACT is also delighted to have supported over 40 charities, developing long-standing partnerships along the way. The charity enables Jewish youth to understand the importance of looking out for everybody and that no one should go without. For me, this is the power and the unique approach of the charity as we care about people of all faiths and backgrounds.

We have even inspired Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis KBE, who was deeply impressed with the volunteering and social action projects and said: ‘Project ImpACT is one of the most amazing opportunities that exists for young Jewish people in Britain today. When you give selflessly to others, you make a positive impact on their lives and also on your own.’”

ImpACT has a variety of volunteering programmes for all age groups including its Bar/Bat programme, the intergenerational volunteering programmes and the flagship ImpACT Youth Kitchen, bringing Jewish youth together from all backgrounds to cook for people of all faiths who normally rely on local food banks and homeless shelters. Each month surplus food is transformed by the teens, who, guided by a professional chef, use it to prepare nutritious meals with innovative menus. These are then delivered to the shelters and food banks for those in need.

At a time when 25 percent of people in London are living in poverty and food banks are experiencing a huge increase in demand, the youth kitchen has delivered more than 25,000 meals to feed some of the most vulnerable members of society.

And there is another benefit, as volunteer Gaby points out: “Project ImpACT gives me the opportunity to meet new people, while making a positive contribution and I love volunteering in a fun and effective way every Sunday.”

But Chayli Fehler, founder and director of Project ImpACT, says it best when she states: “Our vision is for all teens to participate in regular meaningful volunteering as part of their routine, gaining an understanding of the charity sector and a commitment to global responsibility. Every young person should know that they can make their impact and become active changemakers in our society creating a better future for everyone.”

For more information and to sign up to Project ImpACT volunteering programmes or involve your school or community, visit projectimpact.org.uk or email info@projectimpact.org.uk