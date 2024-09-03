War cannot stop MDA dedication ceremony

The UK charity supporting Israel’s only national medical emergency and blood service has dedicated a MICU (Mobile Intensive Care Unit) in honour of murdered paramedic, Aharon Chaimov.

Magen David Adom UK’s vice president Judy Saphra led a moving ceremony in Israel, despite the ongoing war and threat of an Iranian attack.

25-year old Chaimov was driving an MDA ambulance on October 7th in response to an emergency call, when he was shot and killed by Hamas. He leaves behind his 24-year-old wife and their two young daughters, who attended the emotional vehicle dedication.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Aharon’s wife, Noami Chaimov, shared that “he [Aharon Chaimov] saw MDA not only as a job but also as something he felt he had to do. He would go out on shifts and come home exhausted but very fulfilled. When called out, he would go as fast as he could to treat patients, always doing everything from the bottom of his heart.”

Aharon’s mother also spoke at the dedication, saying that whilst she “may not know everyone in the room, I feel very loved by those here and at MDA. A very big thank you also goes to Judy for all that she has done and continues to do.’

Addressing the family and attendees at the dedication, Daniel Burger, MDA UK chief executive said: “Thank you, Judy, for this beautiful and remarkable gift in Aharon’s memory. Here is a vehicle that is already saving lives. It recently saw the delivery of a baby, bringing life into the world. There is life and light amongst the darkness.”

The Magen David Adom MICU is a state-of-the-art vehicle with the most advanced medical capabilities in the world, allowing paramedics to administer cutting-edge life support treatment for pre-hospitalisation care.