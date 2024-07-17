‘We are proud of the City’s Jewish heritage’: Lord Mayor hosts Kindertransport refugees

Eight Holocaust survivors who found sanctuary in the UK as unaccompanied children, were welcomed to The Lord Mayor’s residence to mark 85 years since the Kindertransport.

The members of The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR), and their descendants were hosted at Mansion House more than eight decades after the humanitarian mission that brought the youngest victims of Nazi terror to safety in Great Britain.

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of The City of London paid tribute to the former refugees and their dramatic escape.

Two of the Kinder in attendance, Renate Collins and Alexandra Greensted, were rescued by Sir Nicholas Winton – famed for being one of the key organisers of the rescue of 669 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, recently depicted in the film ‘One Life‘.

Also present was Alice Hubbers, who will celebrate her 100th birthday in a few weeks time as well as Alfred Kessler, John Farago, Kurt Eichner and Maria Ault, who met His Majesty The King at an AJR Kristallnacht commemorative event last year.

Addressing the Kinder, The Lady Mayoress, Elisabeth Mainelli, said: “From its earliest beginnings the City of London has welcomed people of all faiths, beliefs, and nationalities – many of whom were fleeing persecution at home.

“The City played an important role in the Kindertransport story. Children arrived at Liverpool Street Station to begin their new lives in the UK, and Sir Nicholas Winton worked on the London Stock Exchange.

“It was an honour to welcome Kinder and their descendants to the mayoral residence in this 85th anniversary year: an opportunity to remember their bravery and celebrate their lives and legacies. We are proud of the City’s Jewish heritage and, through the City Belonging Project, continue to do what we can to celebrate it.”

Danny Kalman, AJR’s Kindertransport Chair added: “We are thankful to the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress for hosting the Kinder today. It seems fitting that only a short walk from here, at Liverpool Street Station, so many of those children started new lives, after unimaginable journeys against the backdrop of oppression, displacement, and war.

“It’s testament to their parents’ brave decision to send their precious offspring into the unknown, for a chance of freedom, that we see three generations of descendants here today. A chink of light in one of the darkest chapters in history and emblematic of AJR’s growing next generation membership, who enrol with us to celebrate and preserve their family heritage.”

Michael Newman, chief executive, AJR said: “The Kindertransport anniversary year has coincided with a time of increased sensitivity and concern for Jewish people, in this country and globally and underscores the priority to instill, in all audiences, the universality of the Holocaust – its lessons and its warnings. Long may the Kinder have the energy and opportunity to share their important eye-witness accounts which bear witness to where antisemitism can lead.”

As part of the visit, the Kinder were treated to a guided tour of Mansion House and learnt about The Freedom of the City. They also had the opportunity to view memorabilia relating to Sir Nicholas Winton and discover more about the history of Jewish migration in the City of London.

The event at Mansion House formed part of AJR’s nine-month programme of landmark events, commemorating the 85th anniversary of the Kindertransport. Events included arranging for His Majesty The King to meet with the Kinder last November as well as receptions hosted by Their Excellencies the German and Austrian Ambassadors.

Through The Kindertransport (Children’s Transport) approximately 10,000 children, the majority of whom were Jewish, were rescued from Nazi-controlled territories, during the nine months prior to the outbreak of World War II.