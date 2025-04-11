‘We became one in every possible sense’: Former hostages share story of sisterhood

Two young women who survived over 14 months of Hamas captivity have revealed the extraordinary bond that helped them endure torture, injury and grief – and ultimately, find strength in each other.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli from Kfar Aza, and Romi Gonen, 24, from Kfar Vradim, were held together in Gaza for 431 days. Both were wounded on 7 October – Emily shot in the hand during the terror attack on her kibbutz, and Romi in the arm as she tried to save a dying friend at the Nova music festival.

“Two injured girls, two functioning hands, and two bleeding souls. That’s how mine and Emily’s journey began,” said Romi. “Over time, a cosmic connection was created that we can never explain in words.”

The women were initially treated at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, where Emily was “sewn up like a pin cushion”, according to her mother. Thirty-nine days later, they were reunited in the tunnels, and from that point until their release on 19 January, they were inseparable.

“Thank God that He put this strong Romi Gonen with me for my whole time in captivity,” said Emily. “I was blessed with a special woman who is made entirely of flowers, full of love and giving.”

They became each other’s lifeline – helping one another eat, wash, and even kickbox to relieve tension using one working hand each. “We were each other’s refuge during crushing moments that you don’t think you can recover from,” said Romi. “I needed her, and she needed me.”

Even after release, their connection remains unshakeable. The two now share a room in Sheba Medical Centre’s rehabilitation unit, where they undergo surgeries and therapy side by side. “We’re still on 7 October,” said Emily. “Still healing, still hurting, comforting each other, and like oxygen for each other.”

Emily has since returned to the ruins of her home in Kfar Aza, accompanied by Romi. “To go there with Emily… everyone with us was shocked: how the hell did I know that?” Romi said. “During the days in captivity, I managed to connect Emily’s friends as if they were my own.”

Reflecting on their survival, Romi said simply, “It wasn’t just by chance that God brought us together.”