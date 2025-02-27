West End stars to come together to honour Don Black at special event

The work of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black will be celebrated at a very special event at JW3 on the evening of Sunday 2 March.

Celebrating Don Black will feature songs including Born Free, Diamonds are Forever, and selections from his musicals Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard and Billy, performed by West Enders Debbie Chazen, Jos Slovic, Natasha Karp, Jack Reitman and Brady Isaacs Pierce – with a few surprise guests too.

Live on stage discussing their collaborations with Don will be playwright Christopher Hampton who co-wrote the book and lyrics for Sunset Boulevard and many other collaborations together; composer Frank Wildhorn with whom he wrote Bonnie and Clyde and Dracula The Musical; not to mention composer Debbie Wiseman, with whom Don is currently writing the musical Feather Boy, and Maureen Lipman telling stories about her very good friend Don!

Rumour has it the man himself may be in attendance too…

Only a few tickets left and they are only £20 – grab them at jw3.org.uk