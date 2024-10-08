What are the questions you should be asking when choosing a nursery or primary school?

Raising a child can be an expensive business – indeed the average cost of bringing up your little ones from birth to age 18 has reached an all-time high at an eye-watering £223,256. But from September, the Government will provide 15 hours a week of funded childcare to all children from the age of nine months, regardless of how much parents earn or how many hours they work.

The move will potentially save parents thousands in the long run, which is good news – but where exactly do you begin when selecting the right nursery or school for your child and what should you look out for?

We asked a few providers around north London to give us their top tips for parents.

“Every child is an individual”

At Smile & Shine Nursery in Mill Hill, founder and manager Mani Spratt says the list of questions can be substantial – “but rightly so, this is a big step for both parents and children.”

She adds: “Do the children get the individual care and stimulation they deserve? Are the staff qualified and motivated? Has the outdoor play area and internal nursery area been planned to provide safety and stimulation? Are the meals nutritious? Is there a dedicated chef and what is the food hygiene rating? Do the children get sufficient outdoor time?”

Mani strongly advises speaking to current parents, either through their own networks or asking if the nursery or school can introduce you to them, so that you can receive feedback first-hand.

Parents also need to consider the type of environment you prefer for your child. Smile & Shine Nursery describes itself as “hands on” and blends together three schools of thought: Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), the statutory government-provided framework; Montessori, which leans on a child-centred learning environment; and Forest School, which emphasises using the outdoors as a classroom.

Mani says: “The nursery environment should be engaging, comfortable and fun for the children and we also benefit from a dedicated, safe and large enclosed play area and woods nearby for outdoor activities. We believe that every child is an individual and deserves individual care, nurturing and attention.”

The nursery also operates “vertical grouping” – a mixed-age classroom where younger children learn from the older ones, while the older children learn to become more caring towards their younger peers. This familiarises children with the idea of being around other children of different ages, which will be the case when they transition to primary school.

The youngsters also enjoy a wide curriculum learning about different faiths, festivals and cultures. “At Smile & Shine Nursery, the children and staff are representative of the multicultural society that London is. We believe that diversity is strength and it should be celebrated,” says Mani.

“Learning is fun and engaging”

At Little Bicks, which operates in Borehamwood, Mill Hill and, as of this month, in Kinloss Synagogue, Finchley, youngsters have the opportunity to learn about all cultures, but also there’s a strong leaning on Jewish life.

Rivka Bick, who established her first nursery in 2009 in Borehamwood, after recognising a need for kosher childcare, says: “We focus on installing a love of being Jewish. We teach about the festivals, Shabbat and daily tefilla with enthusiasm and true passion. We make every learning experience fun and engaging so children want to find out more and are excited to share what they have learnt at home.

“We share our learning with the parents so they can come on that journey with us and their child. While we are creating a strong Jewish identity for our children we use this foundation to learn about the people around us. We embrace the uniqueness of each child at nursery and this ethos extends into leaning about how other people do things differently and how to respect those differences.”

Rivka describes her nurseries as fostering a “warm homely environment for all children to grow and develop in” and emphasises that her staff “all love what we do”.

“We think about what each individual child needs and how to best support them and their families. We listen to our parents and are always reflective about what we can do to be better and better, so that our children truly get the best start in their early education.”

Equally important, says Rivka, is ensuring that children are emotionally prepared for the next stage when they transition to primary school.

“On a daily basis we support children to manage their own emotional wellbeing and teach them strategies they can use to regulate how they feel and how to behave. They have a ‘can do’ attitude which allows them to face new learning with positivity and self-belief.”

For parents choosing a setting, Rivka advises taking a visit and looking to see if the children are “happy and engaged”.

“Look at how the staff interact with the children and more importantly how the children interact with them. We understand the importance of this decision and you must feel you can trust the people who are looking after your little one.”

Creating tomorrow’s leaders today

For parents of children aged two upwards, Nancy Reuben Primary School in Hendon prides itself on not just its academic success, but also “being a community, not just a school.”

Headteacher Rabbi Joshua Conway places emphasis on caring for the needs of children, but also their parents – and actively encourages them to become involved too.

He says: “A child will flourish when the whole family is looked after. How can we better support parents in 2024? We offer wraparound care from 7.30am to 5.30pm each day. We offer shiurim and social events for our parents and we encourage them parents to take on different roles in the school so their voices can be heard and we can continue to excel.”

Judaism is at the heart of the school’s learning and is integrated into all areas.

“We do not see Kodesh as being its own subject, but rather a way of life, and see all other subjects, topics and curriculum as something that supports and elevates that learning. The teaching of other faiths, festivals and cultures is integral to creating well-rounded leaders.”

The school, which strives to “create tomorrow’s leaders today”, is a proud participant of The Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess of Wales, which recognises young people who are creating positive social change.

As a school accepting children from age two to 11, Nancy Reuben Primary School offers an extended educational journey that covers what the school describes as its “Three Cs” – character, curriculum and care.

“Children benefit from a cohesive educational experience, building long-term friendships and receiving continuous support as they grow.”

Youngsters from Years 5 and 6 are encouraged to be “big brothers and sisters” to the younger ones by playing and reading with them each week, as a way of helping with their transition from nursery to primary school.

“Our nursery lays a strong foundation by fostering independence, critical thinking, and a love for learning. The close-knit environment ensures that children feel secure and confident, easing their transition into the more structured setting of primary school.”

Rabbi Conway advises parents to think about what they want for their child and to consider how parents and teachers interact. “The first and last person the children and the parents will see each day is myself as headteacher. It is imperative that parents have a relationship with the school where they can ask questions and suggest ideas, knowing their opinions are wanted.”

“An environment where childhood is cherished”

For parents looking at independent schools, Ivy House School, in Hampstead, located at the former home of prima ballerina Anna Pavlova and the London Jewish Cultural Centre, offers “an environment where childhood is cherished, milestones are achieved at a natural pace and children feel secure in themselves”.

The co-educational school, for children ages two to 11, provides a rounded curriculum of academic, sport and creative arts education within small classes. Specialist staff are on hand to teach French, drama, music, sports, dance, gymnastics, swimming and yoga.

Headteacher Donal Brennan says: “Lessons are robust and lively, whether it’s a morning, midday or afternoon lesson, while a balanced timetable with effective movement, brain breaks and lots of outdoor play, especially in Golders Hill Park, stimulates and promote healthy learning.”

Youngsters are geared from early on towards their 11+ goals with alumni heading for prestigious schools including South Hampstead School for Girls, Highgate, Mill Hill, North London Collegiate, Haberdasher’s and City, among others.

Being so close to Golders Hill Park and the Hampstead extension means children can enjoy weekly Learning in Nature sessions, with opportunities for wild play, den building, tree climbing and mini treks.

“The natural world is on our doorstep, let’s embrace it”, says Donal.

Sport is encouraged, with football, touch rugby, netball, cricket, athletics and cross country running at the school’s multi-purpose playing zone, or at Brondesbury Sports ground, on the timetable.

All year-round swimming is enjoyed at Copthall Pool, while gymnastics, dance, and ballet are taught at the school’s dance and sports studio.

Youngsters are also given weekly drama and music lessons and the chance to perform at professional venues, including the Phoenix Theatre, Artsdepot, the O2 and Jacksons Lane.

Donal says: “Never under-estimate the power of performance as an opportunity for self-assurance and confidence in young children – that is why all at Ivy House have speaking parts in school shows.”

For parents seeking out a provider, Donal advises parents to look for “kindness in the teachers”, adding that Ivy House School is “a very special place”.