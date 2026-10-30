What Mizrahi Jews Remember About the Arab World
Ciara Shalome joins Jodie Brandman to explore Mizrahi Jewish history, identity and life in the Arab world.
In this episode of the What The Falafel podcast, Jodie Brandman sits down with Ciara Shalome, creator of the sensational Instagram page: The Mizrahi Story.
Ciara has spent years documenting the stories, memories and voices of Mizrahi and Sephardi Jews from across the Middle East and North Africa.
We talk about what “Mizrahi” actually means, the discrimination many Mizrahi Jews experienced after arriving in Israel, and the complicated reality of Jewish life across countries like Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Yemen and Morocco.
Ciara talks openly about how she used to see the world in black and white, and how listening to people who actually lived through these experiences completely changed the way she thinks.
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This is a conversation about Jewish identity, memory, culture, propaganda, social media, polarisation, Muslim-Jewish relationships, and the importance of being willing to see the grey… because history and people are layered.
If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to What The Falafel and come join us for more conversations about Jewish life, culture, identity, achievement, spirituality and the things that make us proud to be part of this crazy, brilliant tribe!
→ Podcast Instagram: / wtfalafelpodcast
→ Host: / jodiebrandman
→ Partnered with Jewish News: / jewishnews
→ Find Ciara: / themizrahistory
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