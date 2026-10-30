What really happened behind Fauda Season 5
Avi Issacharoff joins Jodie Brandman to discuss Fauda’s fifth season and how October 7 shaped its story.
In this on-the-go episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Netflix’s Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff to hear about the upcoming Season 5!
We hear how the mass invasion of Israel was too “unrealistic” a plot line; how everything changed after October 7th; and how writing it became a healing process for everyone involved.
Avi shares his undercover military and then journalistic background, from speaking Arabic with Hamas operatives to being in situations that sparked ideas for the creation of Fauda.
Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up
It’s a fascinating episode, so make sure you tune in… and prepare yourself for Netflix’s new release!
→ Podcast Instagram: / wtfalafelpodcast
→ Host: / jodiebrandman
→ Partnered with Jewish News: / jewishnews
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.