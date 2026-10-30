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What really happened behind Fauda Season 5

Avi Issacharoff joins Jodie Brandman to discuss Fauda’s fifth season and how October 7 shaped its story.

By What The Falafel Podcast October 30, 2026, 10:53 am Edit
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In this on-the-go episode of What The Falafel, Jodie Brandman sits down with Netflix’s Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff to hear about the upcoming Season 5!

We hear how the mass invasion of Israel was too “unrealistic” a plot line; how everything changed after October 7th; and how writing it became a healing process for everyone involved.

Avi shares his undercover military and then journalistic background, from speaking Arabic with Hamas operatives to being in situations that sparked ideas for the creation of Fauda.

It’s a fascinating episode, so make sure you tune in… and prepare yourself for Netflix’s new release!

→ Podcast Instagram:   / wtfalafelpodcast  

→ Host:   / jodiebrandman  

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