What’s going on between Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg?
Is romance on the cards?
Brigit Grant is the Jewish News Supplements Editor
Something wow happened at the Golden Globes in January 2023 and it wasn’t Steven Spielberg collecting Best Drama gong for his biopic The Fablemans as that was inevitable.
The very visible frizzante between Jewish actor Andrew Garfield and Jewish Brit YouTube sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg was much more interesting.
Fans of both the multi-award nominated Tick Tick Boom star and the woman who fronts hit show Chicken Shop Date felt romance was on the cards and posted predictions all over social media. But nothing happened. Not until October 18, when Garfield made a long-awaited appearance and shared nuggets and fries with Dimoldenberg in person.
Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Cher are just a few of the celebs who have dined with Dimoldenberg, who is on a mission to find love, but no one has come to the table with more expectations than Garfield, who admitted that they did have a “couple of lovely interactions” together in the past.
Dimoldenberg noted that they haven’t seen each other in a while, teasing the actor for “avoiding her.” “I’m surprised you’re here,” she said.“I’m surprised I’m here as well,” Garfield replied. The pair then talked about their dating etiquettes and Dimoldenberg admitted she’s normally the person who asks someone else out on a date, even at the risk of getting rejected. What happened next is not for us to share, but for you to see on Chicken Shop Date on YouTube.
