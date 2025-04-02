WhatsApp messages finally revealed after arrest of Jewish mother over school row
Arrest over school WhatsApp row sparks further backlash as messages reveal sarcastic tone, not criminal intent
The WhatsApp messages that led to the arrest of a Jewish mother and her partner following a dispute with a Hertfordshire primary school have been revealed.
Rosalind Levine, 46, and Maxie Allen, 50, were arrested at their home in Borehamwood on 29 January by six police officers and held in custody for 11 hours. The arrest followed sarcastic messages posted in a parents’ WhatsApp group, criticising the school’s headteacher recruitment process.
One message from Levine said: “Can you imagine what the ‘action’ is? Hello 999, one of the school mums said something mean about me in a school mum WhatsApp group. Please can you arrest them?”
Allen replied, “No public body has the power to control what people say about it.”
Another parent added: “This should be a safe group where parents feel free to speak and share opinions… end of story.”
The couple were later banned from Cowley Hill Primary School grounds after raising concerns about the handling of their daughter’s needs. Their child, Sascha, is neurodivergent, epileptic and registered disabled.
Footage released this week showed officers arriving at the family home. Levine said she initially feared something had happened to her daughter. “There were two cars and a police van. My first thought was that Sascha was dead.”
Following a five-week investigation, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed there was “insufficient evidence” and no further action would be taken. A police review is ongoing.
Local councillor Michelle Vince and MP Oliver Dowden were later warned by an investigating officer that they risked being treated as harassment suspects if they continued contacting the school.
Dowden called the response “astonishing” and said the police “shouldn’t interfere in legitimate public debate”.
The school said it had contacted police after receiving a “high volume” of messages that had upset staff and governors. The local authority said the recruitment process had been “fair and transparent”.
Levine and Allen have since moved their daughter to another school. They are calling for greater transparency from both the school and police.
