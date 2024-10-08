Where to enjoy the golden glow of Autumn in the UK

Inspired by the beauty he saw on a stay in Winchester in September 1819, Keats penned his ode To Autumn. There are lots of lovely places to enjoy the golden glow of this most beautiful of seasons.

LONDON: Autumn is the best time to stay overnight in London as new season shows and art exhibitions open and the restaurants launch their new menus. Corinthia London is a radiant reflection of the city’s dynamic spirit. Behind its grand facade and historic surroundings there is much to enjoy, including a spellbinding spa, an array of dining venues and 20 fresh, transformed suites plus four new Garden Suites. We particularly love Kerridge’s Bar & Grill, the 20s-inspired champagne and cocktail bar Velvet and The Garden, one of London’s best-kept secrets, an enchanting place to eat with its cosy fireplace and cashmere blankets.

NORFOLK: The Harper is a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel located in Langham, a pretty village just a mile inland from the coast at Blakeney, Norfolk. A contemporary take on the English country escape, with a not a chintz curtain in sight, it has a relaxed and ever-so-slightly irreverent vibe. Brick and flint-built barns house the 32-bdroom hotel and there is also a self-contained cottage for families. Dine in Stanley’s restaurant, or enjoy all-day dishes served anywhere you please. There’s a pool and a small spa.

HENLEY: Popular as a day-visit summer destination, Henley is a charming town for an autumn break with a stay at The Relais Henley that is part of the town’s social fabric. Built in the 1530s, guests at this riverside retreat sleep in rooms named after the notable guests who once stayed, including King Charles I and Grace Kelly (who visited when watching her brother compete in the Henley Royal Regatta). The hotel houses the Dominic Chapman Restaurant, the eponymous award-winning restaurant of the chef who worked with Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Duck and The Hind’s Head. Henley Deli next door hosts workshops such as coffee-decorating art or go to the Chilterns for hiking and walks, try a wine tasting at a local vineyard or even take to the Thames for a boat experience.

HERTFORDSHIRE: Sopwell House has unveiled six stunning new Corner Suites meaning that you can enjoy a truly luxurious escape in beautifully designed rooms almost every element bespoke to Sopwell House, from plush furnishings and statement marble bathrooms with freestanding baths and antique brass fittings. The 41sqm suites have integrated living areas with a freestanding drinks cabinet and a heated and covered balcony overlooking the breath-taking grounds, perfect for morning coffee or evening drinks. Corner Suite guests have complimentary access to The Club at Cottonmill, with its spectacular spa gardens featuring cabanas, hot tubs and a fire pit, along with an indoor/outdoor massaging hydrotherapy pool, deep relaxation room, organic sauna and salt steam room. Drink at the new Octagon Bar and dine at the hotel’s Asian restaurant, Omboo or The Brasserie which fuses British and Mediterranean cuisines

WILTSHIRE: As the days get colder and the nights grow darker, autumn is the perfect time to slip away to The Bradley Hare, in the beautiful village of Maiden Bradley in southwest Wiltshire. This cosy country inn on the Duke of Somerset’s Estate has twelve homely and unique bedrooms decorated by former European design director of Soho House. After a visit to iconic prehistoric monuments, picturesque villages, market towns, world-famous gardens and a walk through rolling landscapes head back to the inn for delicious dishes using local and seasonal produce, including autumnal root vegetables. This is a great location for visiting Bruton, Frome and Bath.

WINCHESTER: An unspoilt cathedral city, Winchester is England’s ancient capital and former seat of King Alfred the Great. It is also the first known destination of Jews in the UK. Home of good food and the country’s largest farmers’ market, birthplace of the modern game of cricket, resting place of author Jane Austen and inspiration to the many craft-makers and artists who live here, you’ll find an abundance of restaurants, cafés, bars and food markets. Stay at The Old Vine, an independently-owned 18th century inn with six bedrooms, steeped in character and charm, perfectly located in the historic city centre.

ESSEX: Blending historic country house splendour with luxurious and contemporary décor, the award-winning luxury Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate is the idyllic place for an autumn getaway in the Essex countryside. With 110 acres of grounds and surrounded by woodlands, the 98 beautiful bedrooms, elegant event spaces, a luxury Eden Spa, themed afternoon tea experiences and an annual Bonfire Night display make this an ideal retreat for any occasion. Dine decadently in the Garden Room restaurant and Fox Bar or in the new casual Potting Shed, all of which take advantage of the abundance of fresh produce grown within the one-acre Kitchen Garden. You can win a stay at Down Hall – click here to enter.