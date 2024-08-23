White House accuses Trump of ‘antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful’ attack on Jewish politican

Donald Trump has labelled the US lawyer and politician Josh Shapiro a “highly overrated Jewish Governor” in an online social media attack condemned by the White House as “antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful”.

The Republican presidential nominee appeared to be responding to a speech given by Pennsylvania governor Shapiro at the Democratic National Convention where he hit out at Trump saying that he “isn’t offering freedom at all” to the American people.

Writing on the Truth Social site Trump said:”The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel.”

Trump added he himself “has done more for Israel than any person.”

Shapiro later told reporters: “I think it’s clear over the last few years, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics.”

Trump is “someone who has routinely peddled antisemitic tropes like this”, he added.

Shapiro had been on the shortlist to become Kamala Harris’s running mate in the presidential election, but was passed over for Tim Walz.

Shapior told the DNC on Wednesday: “It’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. It’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies.

“And, hear me on this, it sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner.”