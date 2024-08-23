White House accuses Trump of ‘antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful’ attack on Jewish politican
Trump described politician and lawyer Josh Shapiro as 'highly overrated Jewish Governor' in an online rant
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Donald Trump has labelled the US lawyer and politician Josh Shapiro a “highly overrated Jewish Governor” in an online social media attack condemned by the White House as “antisemitic, dangerous, and hurtful”.
The Republican presidential nominee appeared to be responding to a speech given by Pennsylvania governor Shapiro at the Democratic National Convention where he hit out at Trump saying that he “isn’t offering freedom at all” to the American people.
Writing on the Truth Social site Trump said:”The highly overrated Jewish Governor of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, made a really bad and poorly delivered speech talking about freedom and fighting for Comrade Kamala Harris for President, yet she hates Israel.”
Trump added he himself “has done more for Israel than any person.”
Shapiro later told reporters: “I think it’s clear over the last few years, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics.”
Trump is “someone who has routinely peddled antisemitic tropes like this”, he added.
Shapiro had been on the shortlist to become Kamala Harris’s running mate in the presidential election, but was passed over for Tim Walz.
Shapior told the DNC on Wednesday: “It’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. It’s not freedom to tell women what they can do with their bodies.
“And, hear me on this, it sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.