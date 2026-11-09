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Who knew fish and chips could work miracles?

Well, it can, in a new UKJFF film about a Muslim restaurant owner and a rabbi brought together by haddock

By Brigit Grant November 9, 2026, 10:08 pm Edit

For more than four decades, Brigit Grant has covered news and celebrity exclusives. As Executive Editor (Features) and Editor of Life magazine, she combines award-winning journalism with a longstanding passion for animal welfare, particularly dogs.

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Jenade Yamin and Rabbi Anthony Gilbert of Etz Chaim Synagogue in Fish Chips & Faith
Jenade Yamin and Rabbi Anthony Gilbert of Etz Chaim Synagogue in Fish Chips & Faith

If anything could bring Muslims and Jews together here in the UK, what would it be? A shared fascination with ancient scrolls? A passion for sacred architecture? A sing song? Or a plate of fish and chips? You what?  Yep, because it’s worth repeating – fish and chips. Britain’s favourite takeaway, once served wrapped in newspaper has become an unlikely recipe for interfaith harmony in Leeds.

And the story behind it is the subject of Fish, Chips and Faith, a charming short documentary by filmmakers Micaela Blitz and Miriam Rosenberg, screening at the UK Jewish Film Festival. And it all happens in Leeds – home to Britain’s third-largest Jewish community, but for 50 years it had been without a kosher fish and chip shop.

So when Muslim businessman Jenade Yamin began refurbishing premises in Moortown, a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood, Rabbi Anthony Gilbert of Etz Chaim synagogue was intrigued. Discovering that a halal fish and chip restaurant was opening, the rabbi  had an idea and wondered if Mr Yamin could serve kosher food too.

Spoiler alert (so inappropriate for a short) but Mr Yamin, who knew little about the intricacies of kosher cooking, did know that Muslims are permitted to eat kosher food – so he thought, why not? And so began an unlikely partnership that would turn Marlow’s into something rather special.

Healing haddock

With Rabbi Gilbert’s guidance, the kitchen was adapted to meet both religious requirements, from the ingredients and utensils to the preparation itself. But this is shown in the film which really needs to be seen because the restaurant has been an extraordinary success, with customers queuing for tables and Jewish, Muslim and Christian families happily eating alongside one another. Few documentaries boast such a much-needed scene at a time when relations between communities can seem increasingly strained, this little Yorkshire restaurant offers a welcome reminder of what is possible.

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And Rabbi Gilbert, who has spent his life as a cantor, minister and synagogue rabbi, never imagined his greatest claim to fame might involve a deep-fat fryer. As he says: “When I’m stood  behind the counter frying fish and I survey the restaurant , it gives me tremendous pleasure to see people from all faiths coming together with such conviviality, joy and happiness.” As for the aforementioned haddock, well, as the rabbi explains, it has fins and detachable scales, so it’s kashrut. Who knew the humble haddock could do so much for interfaith relations?”

 Fish, Chips and Faith screens in London on 10, 14 and 15 November, at the UK Jewish Film Festival before touring the UK until 29 November as part of its British-Jewish Life on Film programme. https://ukjewishfilm.org/

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