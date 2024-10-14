Why a spa day is the perfect start to your simcha

With just a week to go to my daughter’s wedding, the lack of sleep, dieting and last-minute arrangements had caught up on us, and all she and I could think about was having some ‘me’ time.

Solution – a mother-and-daughter day at Sequoia Spa at The Grove, where we were greeted at reception with a full itinerary and given a guided tour of this beautiful, peaceful space. Next coffee, and then we got changed into the fluffiest dressing gowns (they really helped to make us feel more comfortable and relaxed).

We were there on a Thursday, and the place was full, but didn’t feel full, as there were no queues or sharing in the jacuzzi, sauna or steam room. The place is immaculate, the staff are divine and wherever we were, there were plenty of clean towels.

From the small but perfectly formed lunch menu we both choose the Sake Bowl – a fusion of salmon, avocado, edamame beans and mango and lunch Included a glass of prosecco. Had this been post-wedding I would’ve had the low-sugar beetroot brownie, plant-based vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce but we stuck to the fresh fruit platter. Btw, my daughter has a few allergies, and the chef was very accommodating. .

Once fed we grazed by the pool, closed our eyes and then it was time for an 80-minute C+C Mediterranean massage which released all my knots and my daughter’s knots were removed with the more powerful De-Stress massage. Neither of us wanted to get up but we were shown to a relaxation room with large comfortable beds surrounded by privacy curtains. That may have been when we fell asleep.

thegrove.co.uk