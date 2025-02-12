WIN: spa day at Sopwell House!
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
Seamlessly blending historic country house splendour with luxury, the award- winning hotel Sopwell House and elegant Cottonmill Spa provide the perfect and idyllic retreat for rest and relaxation in the heart of Hertfordshire. Located just 25 minutes from central London, the vibrant haven features beautiful facilities and world-class treatments using the very best British brands.
The hotel boasts 126 rooms and suites, including 16 individually-designed Mews Suites. There is also the stylish Omboo restaurant, which offers an elevated Asian sharing plates dining experience, the Brasserie, Conservatory Bar, Octagon Bar – with a curated, bespoke cocktail list – and 15 event spaces perfect for meetings, conferences and spectacular weddings.
Furnished with state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge fitness, decadent spa experiences delivered by world-class experts and gorgeous private gardens and poolside terraces, the award-winning Club at Cottonmill Spa promises the ultimate sanctuary for those wanting to unwind.
One lucky winner will enjoy a spa day for two including a choice of one 60-minute spa treatment per person, a three-course lunch in The Pantry and full use and access of the spa facilities at The Club at Cottonmill – available Monday to Thursday.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS: Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Only one entry per household. The prize must be redeemed within six months of the winner being notified and cannot be redeemed on Bank Holiday weekends. Prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for vouchers or monetary equivalent.
