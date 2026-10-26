Why this week’s Israeli elections matter to young European Jews

Israeli citizens go to the polls tomorrow to determine their political leadership for the coming years. For numerous reasons, this moment feels like a crossroads for the future of the State of Israel. Most of my family lives in Israel; I feel deeply connected to it, both personally and culturally. The outcome of this election and the political perspectives that emerge from it, therefore, matter greatly to me.

Israel as a Safe Haven

Living as a minority in Europe, being Jewish has always been precarious. For decades, we have had to endure surroundings in which our personal safety was constantly threatened by domestic and foreign actors alike. Antisemitism did not vanish with the end of the Holocaust. Antisemitism shapes our present reality- one that demands round-the-clock security for every Jewish institution, be it kindergartens, schools, retirement homes, community centres, or synagogues.

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The Holocaust and the long history of antisemitism have made clear that self-determination is the only real guarantee of our survival. For this reason, Israel represents a safe haven for many young European Jews, including myself, should Jewish life in Europe once again become impossible. With antisemitism at heights not seen since the Holocaust, I find myself asking, again, whether I have a future in Europe at all.

Israel-Diaspora Relations Under Pressure

Despite its importance, the relationship between the Jewish diaspora and the State of Israel has suffered greatly under the current leadership. In recent years, the Israeli government has worked in unprecedented ways to strengthen and normalise ties with right-wing extremist parties in Europe – parties that threaten the existence of Jewish communities in their own countries.

This political opportunism shows a stark and unacceptable disregard for the safety of our communities. This is especially the case for Austria, where I’ve led the Jewish student union for several years.

Only recently did the Israeli government lift its decades-long boycott of the far-right FPÖ, a party founded by an SS-Brigadeführer, steeped in anti-Semitic and racist ideology, which has never completely severed its ties with (neo-)Nazi ideology.

Future of Israel

For the past several years, Israel has been caught in political turmoil and multi-front wars that have strained its internal cohesion and the democratic principles on which it was founded.

Whatever the shape of the next Israeli government, it is imperative that it finds ways to repair what is broken. At its core, it should strive for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and firmly reject the vigilante settler violence that has escalated under, and with the support of, the current leadership.

Israel holds great importance, especially in these trying times that have made Jewish life difficult. For the country to thrive, the next government must ensure that the Jewish state is a democratic, law-abiding state for all its inhabitants, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political ideology