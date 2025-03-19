Wikipedia launches review after report alleges anti-Israel editorial manipulation
Online encyclopedia finds 'troubling and flawed conclusions' in ADL claims of co-ordinated hate campaign
Wikipedia is conducting a review after a report accused the platform of widespread anti-Israel bias.
Researchers at the Anti Defamation League’s Centre for Technology and Society claim they discovered clear evidence that a group of at least 30 editors “acted in concert to circumvent Wikipedia’s policies to introduce antisemitic narratives, anti-Israel bias, and misleading information” and “systematically evade” Wikipedia’s rules to “shift balanced narratives toward skewed ones, spotlighting criticism of Israel and downplaying Palestinian terrorist violence and antisemitism.”
The report claims the editors appeared to co-ordinate their efforts to “change pages related to Israel, Palestine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, downplaying Palestinian antisemitism, violence, and calls to destroy Israel while foregrounding criticism of Israel” and that the alleged edits had “ramped up” since the 7th October 2023 Hamas attacks.
They said that adding to the anti-Israel “manipulation and disinformation” found on English-language Wikipedia pages, the platform’s policies are “not adequately preventing widespread bias and partiality on its Arabic-language pages related to Hamas”.
ADL’s report said it “analysed pages on the terrorist organization in Arabic and found that both the primary page and related pages glorify Hamas, perpetuate pro-Hamas propaganda, and flout Wikipedia’s rules for neutrality.”
It adds that “manipulation and disinformation problem” on Wikipedia is “wide-spread and touches multiple topics, highlighting the urgency of addressing this broad platform-wide issue”.
The report made a number of urgent recommendations, including the establishment of a “reputable expert” programme for experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, vetted by the Wikimedia Foundation, to “review contentious pages for accuracy and bias” and create a task force aimed at “combating antisemitic bias on Wikipedia”.
Speaking to Jewish News, a spokesperson at the Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates Wikipedia said: “The values of Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Foundation reflect our commitment to integrity and accuracy, and we categorically condemn antisemitism and all forms of hate.
“Though our preliminary review of this report finds troubling and flawed conclusions that are not supported by the Anti-Defamation League’s data, we are currently undertaking a more thorough and detailed analysis. It is unfortunate that we were not asked to provide context that might have helped allay some of the concerns raised.”
They added that Wikipedia is a “constantly evolving, living encyclopedia based on principles of neutrality, which means content added to the site must be presented, as far as possible, without editorial bias.”
Wikipedia includes more than 65 million articles and is edited by nearly 260,000 volunteers from across the world.
- The ADL report can be read in full here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.