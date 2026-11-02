Willesden Jewish Cemetery joins new London Historic Cemeteries Network
North London burial ground now joins Highgate, Kensal Green, Brompton, Abney Park and West Norwood as part of heritage initiative
Willesden Jewish Cemetery has joined the newly established London Historic Cemeteries Network, alongside some of the capital’s most significant historic burial grounds, including Highgate, Kensal Green, Brompton, Abney Park and West Norwood.
The network, initiated by Joe Hallgarten of the Friends of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park and Ian Dungavell, brings together cemetery managers, heritage professionals and community organisations to share expertise and address the challenges of caring for these important historic sites.
Historic England was represented at the inaugural meeting, reflecting the wider significance of London’s cemeteries as places of architectural, cultural and social heritage.
Miriam Marson, head of Heritage at Willesden Jewish Cemetery, told Jewish News: “We are delighted to be part of this initiative. Historic cemeteries are extraordinary places, preserving the stories of the people and communities who shaped London. Each faces its own challenges, but there is so much we can learn from one another. We look forward to contributing Willesden’s unique Jewish heritage perspective while working together to protect and celebrate these remarkable places.”
Established in 1873, Willesden Jewish Cemetery is the first Jewish cemetery to be included on Historic England’s Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in England.
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